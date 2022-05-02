ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Dear Abby: Hard-hearted mother-in-law has worn out her welcome

By By Abigail Van Buren
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WBYwz_0fQFw51Z00

Dear Abby,

For more than 20 years, my mother-in-law has shown blatant favoritism toward my husband's younger brother. Several people, including her own mother and my father-in-law, have tried to discuss it with her, but she refuses. My husband has accepted that there is nothing he can do to change her behavior.

Abby, she has recently, on the rare occasions we see her (once every three to four years), started making snide comments, implying she's "concerned," regarding the intellect of our children, one of whom is in an AP program.

While my husband accepts her lack of love for him and would never cease contact with her, I find her difficult to be around because she is just plain cruel. I would like to discourage her from visiting us in the future. Am I wrong to feel as I do?

— Proud Wife and Mom

No. By all means keep your mother-in-law away from the grandchildren, because even though she sees them rarely, she'll likely find some way to make them feel "less than." If you thought someone was tainting their food, you wouldn't stand by and watch. Well, the same is true if someone is attempting to lower their self-esteem with snide comments.

Dear Abby,

My husband and I have been married for 35 years. Five years ago, he lost the ability to perform sexually. I admit it hasn't been a priority since I've gotten older and have some health issues. We have figured out other ways to enjoy each other. The problem is, he makes ugly comments about our lack of intimacy as if it's my fault he can't perform. The comments are hurtful and cause me to not want to do anything.

It seems he can turn any remark I make about something into one about sex, and my feelings are often hurt. One minute he's saying how he wouldn't change anything about our life together, and the next he's saying something mean. I'm at a loss about what to do. It's almost like he's two different people. I dread nighttime because that's when it starts. Any ideas?

— Extremely Frustrated

Your husband may be embarrassed, angry and frustrated that he can no longer perform, and he's projecting all of that onto you. He could also be starting to "lose it." I assume you have expressed to him how hurtful his remarks are. Now it's time to discuss this with your family physician, who knows your husband better than I do.

Dear Abby,

Under what circumstances is it socially acceptable to read a stranger's tattoo? I often admire the beautiful artwork, and one can appreciate that with a quick glance. But nowadays, I often encounter people tattooed with a phrase, a quote or even a whole paragraph on their body. Is it rude to stop, stare and read the tattoo? Should I first ask permission?

— Intrigued in St. Louis

When in doubt, ALWAYS ask permission before ogling. If you don't, your admiration could be misconstrued, which could get you in trouble, depending upon where the tattoo is located.

To my Muslim readers,

At sundown, it is time for the breaking of the Ramadan fast. Happy Eid al-Fitr, everyone.

— Love, Abby

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mother In Law#Ap
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Shreveport Magazine

“What made her think that this is OK?”, Mothers say that everyone should be held accountable after a teacher decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress instead of calling them for help

According to the boy’s mothers, a teacher at the charter school decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress, instead of calling them for help. Now, the mothers claim that this will not go unnoticed until everyone is held accountable. The boy’s parents were reportedly upset that the teacher didn’t find a more effective way to help their son aside from cutting his hair. The boy’s mothers also said that their son was proud of the afro he was growing. “What made her think that this is OK? if you were going to help my child why wouldn’t you do it the proper way, common sense way, the helpful way? By getting him some real help?” one of the mothers said.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Colleen Sheehy Orme

Giving Up on a Marriage

I didn't want to sell my wedding rings. I needed money for groceries so my children could eat. I was a stay-at-home mother and had become financially vulnerable. My husband was angry I was seeking a divorce.
MindBodyGreen

6 Habits That Increase Your Odds Of Divorce, From A Marriage Therapist

What do people in successful relationships do differently than those in unsuccessful or unsatisfying relationships?. Since the 1970s, psychologist John Gottman, Ph.D., and his team have studied thousands of couples to see what exactly people are doing in their relationships, and they've monitored these couples for many years following their time in the lab. Their research has found that the couples that split within six years of getting married tend to have six similar habits. These habits are:
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
M. Brown

Waiting for your married lover to leave their spouse means you'll be missing out

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. There are singles out there who prefer to date married people simply because they don’t want to have to deal with the commitment of a full-time relationship with someone. There are lots of people who actually seek this kind of relationship out.
The Providence Journal

The Providence Journal

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
575K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Providence, RI from The Providence Journal.

 http://providencejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy