Gainesville community members come together to create new vision for Old Mount Carmel Church

By Javon L. Harris, The Gainesville Sun
 2 days ago
A diverse group of people gathered on Saturday to share in a vision for redesigning a prominent national historic landmark in Gainesville’s Black community.

Old Mount Carmel Church is on course for a makeover thanks to the leadership of Pastor Gerard Duncan of Prayers By Faith Ministries.

For three years, Duncan has directed the Save Old Mount Carmel project, which is converting the church into the Pleasant Street Civil Rights and Cultural Arts Center.

Exactly the type of activities or events to be held in the new center was the focus of Saturday’s community design workshop.

“I want people to know that this space is going to be a space where you are welcome,” Duncan said. “The rich history of the building not only is a landmark but it’s a monument for the movement toward freedom and desegregation for the people of Alachua County.”

Built in 1944, Mount Carmel has been home to several different congregations including that of Rev. Dr. Thomas A. Wright, who was the pastor of Mount Carmel from 1962 to 2006, served as president of the local NAACP for many years and helped lead efforts to desegregate Alachua County public schools.

Although now defunct, the building at 429 NW Fourth St. continues to represent a rich history of social justice and racial equity, according to the Rev. Willie G. Mayberry, the former pastor of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, who purchased the property in 1987.

“Back in the early ’80s, Mount Carmel left this facility,” said Mayberry. “Rev. Wright wanted a new facility in a new area because this was a drug-infested area. When he moved, [Wright] left this facility, with such a rich history, abandoned.”

Mayberry eventually handed the facility over to Duncan, who has since partnered with city and county officials, and faculty and staff from the University of Florida, to help rehabilitate and repurpose the church.

“We save old buildings, but you can’t save a building if it doesn’t have people in it,” said Clarey Larkin, acting director of UF’s Historic Preservation Program. “So, it’s really important to have the community involved.”

To collaborate on a vision, participants were divided up into small groups for about an hour.

State Sen. Keith Perry dropped in during this time and said that he was working to secure state funding for the project.

“I’ve always been interested in historic buildings in Gainesville,” he said. “So, what I’m doing is working on state funding and state grants for next session.”

Toward the close of the event, each small group presented ideas about the ways they envisioned the space could be used. Suggestions included a culinary school, children’s theater, tutoring center, and a voting precinct among others.

The next step involves architects from REG Architects and Storyn Studio packaging all the suggested uses and creating a final report that will feature a feasible plan. The report will be released in June. In the meantime, the project will continue to raise funding.

“This community design workshop was an opportunity for the community to share their ideas, stories, and inspirations, and put them together to submit them with a grant,” Larkin said. “We will also use all of this to apply for more grants. It’s a really great time for support for African American history and architecture.”

The Gainesville Sun

The Gainesville Sun

