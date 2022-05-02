ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, PA

'She's the real deal:' Conemaugh Township music teacher Kasun wins state award

By Beth Ann Miller, The Daily American
The Daily American
 2 days ago
Catherine Kasun’s contributions to the music program at the Conemaugh Township Area School District have been recognized by other music educators in Pennsylvania.

Kasun, the district’s instrumental/band director for grades 4-12, was named Outstanding Young Music Educator for 2022 by the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association, aka PMEA. The award was presented April 7 during the association’s annual in-service conference.

She was nominated for the award by Mari Grace Lingenfelter, Conemaugh Township’s middle school/high school choral director. Kasun also received recommendations from a school district administrator, a student and a colleague from the state music educators association.

“I was truly honored (to be nominated)," Kasun said, "and when I found out who had to write letters of recommendation, it was quite moving."

“One person is selected per year from all music educators across the state. It really is an honor.”

Kasun is in her fourth year of teaching instrumental music at Conemaugh Township. She was hired in 2018, just after she earned a bachelor's in education and music education from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, aka IUP.

In addition to her extensive teaching duties, she is also attending graduate school, pursuing a master’s in music conducting at Messiah University in Mechanicsburg.

Kasun credits the teachers from her own high school, Franklin Regional School District in Murrysville, as well as at IUP and Conemaugh Township, for inspiring her and mentoring her career in music education.

“I feel incredibly thankful,” she said. “I had teachers who inspired me at Franklin Regional and also at IUP. Mari Grace (Lingenfelter) was a mentor, and still is, and I have the legacy of Suzette Gardenhour (Kasun’s predecessor at Conemaugh Township).

“I try to do the best I can for our music program, and to be honored this way has been humbling.”

Catherine Kasun praised for her work with students

Elementary Principal Nicole Dull said in her recommendation letter that Kasun is a “confident, responsible and community-serving educator.”

As both an educator and a parent of a child in the instrumental music program, Dull said she sees Kasun’s dedication and the personal connections she makes with her students.

“She loves each and every student and believes they all have talents that can benefit the group as a whole,” Dull wrote. “When she needs to be direct and deliver discipline, she does just that. When she needs to lend a listening ear, she gladly obliges. Catherine shows excellence in music making by performing alongside her students, encouraging them to do their best and set goals for themselves.

“She’s the real deal; an educator in this profession to enrich the students and their community with music and camaraderie.”

Senior Aaron Kaufman praised Kasun for adding new instrumental ensembles to the high school’s music program and encouraging students who share an interest in learning to play another instrument.

Kaufman also said Kasun created a capstone project for him and another senior student who intend to study music education in college.

“This class allows me to learn about my future profession and to give instrumental lessons to elementary and middle school students,” he said in his recommendation. “Ms. Kasun has always been a motivating factor in every festival and contest I enter.”

Mitchell Custer is a music educator in the Forest Hills School District and an alumnus of Conemaugh Township Area High School. In his recommendation letter, Custer praised Kasun for her ability to teach students with a wide range of ages and abilities in music.

“As a music teacher in a small district, Catherine understands the challenges of sustaining a successful program,” he said. “She is responsible for instrumental music in grades (four) through 12. This includes a competition marching band, after school jazz band, junior and senior high concert bands and conducting the pit for the musical.

“Additionally, she teaches lessons before and after school to piano students. Her dedication to her craft has allowed her to move fluidly from one grade level to the next.”

'Fighting the good fight' for music education

Kasun said the support she’s received from other music educators, the Conemaugh Township faculty and staff, students and community have made her efforts successful.

“I’ve been excited to have that support at Conemaugh Township over the last four years, and the support of the PMEA,” she said. “I couldn’t do it without them and without the students to motivate, inspire and challenge me and each other.”

She also said she’s honored to represent what other young music educators in Pennsylvania are doing to instill a love for music to their students.

“Whether working with the PMEA at districts, regionals or states or with my graduate work, everybody has a lot of great things to bring to the table,” she said. “I’m happy to represent what young educators are doing. We’re all ‘fighting the good fight’ for music education, in whatever form that looks like.

“I’m here to teach children, and the means is music. What a glorious thing it is that we can all come together, have a good time making music and learn and grow from our time together as a community.”

