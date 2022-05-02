ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen, CO

Aspen real estate snapshot, May 2

By Aspen Daily News Staff Report
Aspen Daily News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelow is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole-ownership sale from the...

www.aspendailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Aspen Daily News

Better be rich

Wow! Have you seen the price of gas at Local’s Corner? You need to be rich to buy gas in this town. And it takes a commissioner’s salary to pay your property taxes. The good old days are gone. Jim Markalunas. Aspen.
ASPEN, CO
Robb Report

This $72 Million Private Island in Montana Comes With a Waterfront Villa and a 5-Boat Marina

Click here to read the full article. Properties in Big Sky Country are always big on natural beauty. This newly listed private island is no exception. Located on Montana’s Flathead Lake, Cromwell Island spans some 350 acres and showcases the very best of the western state. Priced at $72 million, the property comes complete with an unfinished 45,000-square-foot villa that you can tailor to your tastes, a two-bedroom guesthouse and a dock with five boat slips. Boasting 3 miles of shoreline, the island also offers direct access to the largest freshwater lake west of the Mississippi River. Cromwell Island is being sold...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pitkin County, CO
Real Estate
Local
Colorado Real Estate
Aspen, CO
Real Estate
City
Snowmass, CO
Aspen, CO
Business
County
Pitkin County, CO
City
Snowmass Village, CO
Pitkin County, CO
Business
City
Pitkin, CO
Local
Colorado Business
City
Aspen, CO
Aspen Daily News

Margo: Bursting at the seams: Navigating the rapid development at Willits

I was driving through Willits the other day when I noticed (for the first time) the new Steadman Phillipon building, a multistory glass monstrosity that houses, among other things, a state-of-the-art orthopedic surgery center. Even though it has been under construction for the last two years, it felt as if it had materialized from thin air, erupted straight out of the ground from what I could have sworn was an empty dirt lot like, five minutes ago.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Aspen Pie Shop sticking around at least through June

Hungry Aspenites on a budget will still be able to pay $8 for a beer and a slice of pizza, at least through June, Ryan Chadwick confirmed Monday. Chadwick, who owns Aspen Pie Shop at 307 S. Mill St., is currently on a month-to-month lease with developer Mark Hunt and was informed in March that he’d have to vacate the premises to make way for another business in the beverage industry.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Aspen at a critical juncture

I get the feeling the town of Aspen is at a growth juncture. Aspen has placed a moratorium on new home construction, presumably to give it time to figure out the growth trajectory it wants. What it has now is an elite town with fancy stores and the world’s richest homeowners. It also has a physics lecture series and a music festival. Aspen could think about expanding in the science and arts direction, and create a college or university here, either through the Colorado University system or private. The best universities in this country are based on prestige and name brand, much like the shops you see in town. A new college is a notoriously difficult business venture, but I think this town might have the right ingredients to make it happen.
ASPEN, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy