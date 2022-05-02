Aspen real estate snapshot, May 2

I get the feeling the town of Aspen is at a growth juncture. Aspen has placed a moratorium on new home construction, presumably to give it time to figure out the growth trajectory it wants. What it has now is an elite town with fancy stores and the world’s richest homeowners. It also has a physics lecture series and a music festival. Aspen could think about expanding in the science and arts direction, and create a college or university here, either through the Colorado University system or private. The best universities in this country are based on prestige and name brand, much like the shops you see in town. A new college is a notoriously difficult business venture, but I think this town might have the right ingredients to make it happen.

