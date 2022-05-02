ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington County, NJ

New Burlington County commissioner fills vacant seat

By Carol Comegno, Cherry Hill Courier-Post
 2 days ago

MOUNT HOLLY — A new member has joined Burlington County's Board of Commissioners, promising to help the board maintain the lowest county tax rate in the state,

Democrat Allison Eckel of Medford will serve an unexpired term on the five-member board through the end of the year.

Eckel is a marketing specialist for the Garden State Council of Boy Scouts of America

who has served on a regional school board and been involved in other educational and community activities.

She replaces Linda Hynes, who resigned in January to become a Superior Court judge. Hynes served two years of her three-year term on the Democrat-controlled board.

The Burlington County Democratic Committee selected Eckel to replace Hynes, also a Democrat.

Eckel last year ran unsuccessfully for a state Assembly seat. A Republican slate defeated her and her Assembly running mate, and also unseated state senator Dawn Marie Addiego.

“Our Board has succeeded in governing responsibly to support our county’s affordability and high quality of life, but also in a way that reflects our compassion and empathy for the struggles some residents face every day,” said Burlington County Commissioner Director Dan O’Connell.

“We welcome Allison and are confident she will help uphold this tradition," he said.

Eckel said she was proud to join a board that's shown a deep commitment to the county and its more than 460,000 residents.

Eckel said the past several years she has witnessed Burlington County assist families and businesses and invest in infrastructure and initiatives that safeguard residents’ health and well being.

"They have helped preserve and enhance our county’s natural beauty, history and economy, while also holding the line on taxes to deliver much-desired affordability,” Eckel said.

Eckel is a graduate of Franklin & Marshal College and has a master’s degree in writing and publication from Emerson College. She has extensive experience in digital marketing and media, according to  a county spokesman.

She spent more than four years as member of the board of education for the Lenape Regional High School District, and more than a decade as a scout leader, den leader, mentor and Boy Scouts of America advisor.

Her volunteer service also includes work with the Medford Education Foundation and the Medford Township Economic Development Commission. She also is a former co-leader of the Army’s 561st Medical Company Family Readiness Group at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, helping to coordinate support for the unit’s families while members were deployed in Iraq for Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Burlington County had the lowest average county tax in New Jersey in 2019, 2020 and 2021 and the lowest cost per resident of any New Jersey county.

Earlier this month the commissioners adopted a budget that officials said funds critical programs and services while maintaining the county’s status as the most affordable in the region.

The commissioners unanimously approved a $230.3 million budget and separate tax rates for the county library system and for the open space preservation program.

The overall spending plan calls for millions of dollars less in total appropriations compared to last year’s budget and keeps the county tax levy for government operations the same at $169.7 million.

The open space tax will return to a higher rate of 2½ cents per $100 of assessed property value. That's up from two cents last year but below the maximum four-cent tax authorized by county voters in 2006.

That tax rate change translates to about an $11 per household tax increase and is expected to generate a total of about $12.4 million for the county’s Open Space Trust Fund, which is dedicated to farmland and open space preservation for parks, trails improvements and other programs.

Carol Comegno loves telling stories about South Jersey life, history and military veterans for the Courier Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

Support local journalism with a subscription.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: New Burlington County commissioner fills vacant seat

Government
