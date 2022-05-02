Republican Senate candidate visits Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mike Gibbons has a busy campaign day Monday in Mahoning County. Gibbons is running for election to the U.S. Senate to represent Ohio.

His first stop was at the DoubleTree Hotel. Then, a meeting with reporters along with former Nebraska and YSU head football coach Bo Pelini at noon.

During the meeting, Pelini endorsed Gibbons.

At 5:15 p.m. is a joint telephone Town Hall with Senator Rand Paul (R-KY), who endorsed Gibbons and Congresswoman Kat Cammack (R-FL).

He ends his day by meeting voters at 6 p.m at the Mahoning County Republican Party headquarters in Boardman.

