A design challenge contest is calling for Penn Hills community members to reimagine the ideal layout of the Penn Hills Shopping Center to better serve the community. Participants are asked to create a design and upload a photo of it to Instagram, tagging @DesignPennHills. Submissions will be collected through May 16. The top three submissions with the most likes will win. Bonus points will be given to designs with a sustainability concept.

PENN HILLS, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO