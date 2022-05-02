ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Road closures in Youngstown, Canfield

By Brandon Jaces
WKBN
 2 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Starting Monday, Belle Vista Avenue over I-680 in Youngstown will be closed until August for bridge replacements.

The Southbound detour is from Salt Springs Road to Steel Street to Wellington Avenue. The Northbound detour is Mahoning to Hazelwood Avenue to Cherry Hill.

Youngstown Police investigate stabbing on city’s north side

Also, drivers who take Tippecanoe Road in Canfield, it’s still closed as of Monday morning.

The closure has been extended from Monday until Friday. A new gas line is being installed. Drivers won’t be able to travel Tippecanoe between Leffingwell Road and Western Reserve Road.

Brother of Browns pass rusher killed

According to the Hampton Police Division, investigators were called to the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive. When they got there, police and firefighters found a deceased Hampton man inside the home.
HAMPTON, VA
