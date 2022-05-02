Water shuttle launches, workforce housing coming in 2023: Top 5 stories last week

In case you missed it, here are the top stories from the past week at staugustine.com.

Water shuttle service launches

A new water shuttle service transporting passengers from Vilano Beach to downtown St. Augustine hopes to succeed where similar ventures have failed in the past. Two local companies — Adventure Boat Tours and Red Boat Tours — have teamed up to provide regularly scheduled daily water crossings. The service officially kicked off on Saturday.

Whataburger open in St. Johns

St. Johns County now has its own Whataburger. The burger restaurant chain known for its customized condiments opened a location Thursday at 2850 County Road 210 in St. Johns. There are more than 790 Whataburger locations across 10 states. Each restaurant's décor features landmarks known to that area.

Workforce housing options coming

St. Johns County residents will have new options for workforce housing in 2023. Spanish Forest, which officials plan to rename, is set to be developed on about 32 acres in West Augustine near the Solomon Calhoun Center, according to news release from developer Corner Lot.

St. Johns County considers mobility fee

St. Johns County government officials are considering adding mobility fees as a way to raise funds to deal with development impacts, according to a presentation this week at a county growth management workshop. Dozens of people gathered at the St. Johns County Auditorium to share concerns about growth.

Police evacuate Flagler College library

A police investigation that began at Flagler College just before noon Thursday continued to snarl traffic in downtown St. Augustine as of 3:30 p.m.

St. Augustine Police Department spokesman Dee Brown said the search, which involved K9 dogs, was focused on Proctor Library.

