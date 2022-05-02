ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Column: The long goodbye to a long Palm Beach season: How can we miss you when you won't go away?

By Shannon Donnelly
The Palm Beach Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cyEyx_0fQFtncN00

Easter and Passover have come and gone.

The ''sale'' signs — code compliant, of course — are placed discreetly in store windows.

The Empty Your Pantry food drive is over.

The Fashionables are breaking in their half-price Stubbsies in preparation for next year.

And the car carriers are here, the restaurants have plenty of room for the locals, and you can find a parking spot in no time at all.

No, they're not.

No, they don't.

No, you can't.

What's happened to our 60 days of paradise?

You know, those weeks of April and May when the days lengthen, the pace slows and the winter folks leave. When we can enjoy a walk on the beach before the June blanket of heat and humidity rolls in and all our energy is spent eyeballing spaghetti models and buying batteries.

Here's what happened: Omicron.

Omicron, cursed be thy name.

The COVID-19 variant came along, just as the charity season was regaining the momentum lost after March 2020, and wiped out two months of fund-raising events.

The "experts" — and aren't they just everywhere you look? — predicted an all-clear for mid-March.

As charities scrambled to re-schedule, the March dates were eaten up.

Then April.

Then right through to mid-May.

Mid-May! Criminy!

Longtime residents will remember that in mid-May, the traffic light at Worth and County was covered with a bag, not to be seen again until October.

Just two nights ago, we went to a black-tie event. When the organizer first asked to have it placed on the social calendar for April 29, we asked "You mean March 29, right?"

Wrong.

Because Palm Beach residents — winter and otherwise — are charity-minded, they are seeing the extended season through. That's a good thing. At the core of every charity is someone or something in need.

So the season lingers. To quote the endearingly weird Dan Hicks, "How Can I Miss You When You Won't Go Away?" (Listen to it here.)

The goodbyes will come later, even if today's Shiny Sheet is declaring the season over by publishing this, its last daily issue until October. Until then, it's twice a week.

Somebody needs to bring those Shiny Sheet folks up to speed.

Oh, wait ...

Comments / 3

