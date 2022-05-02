ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duval County, FL

'What they have to say matters': UNF launches new empowerment program for women business students

By Beth Reese Cravey, Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ViR53_0fQFtefq00

When Mary Joy DiMarco arrived at the University of North Florida, she majored in computer science. But as a woman in male-dominated classes, she didn't feel her ideas were valued.

"I was very uncomfortable," she said.

DiMarco later switched to business management and joined a new UNF student organization called Women in Business designed to empower female business students by providing mentorship, community connections and career advancement opportunities, among other things.

'We want the community to feel a part': UNF kicks off the school's 50th-anniversary celebration, activities throughout the year

Guest column:The Jax Gents is a reminder of the importance of mentors

"I didn't want to feel like I did before, like my voice was not being heard," DiMarco, now a junior, said. The intent of the new program, she said, is to show women business students that "what they have to say matters."

Last year four local companies — CSX Corp., Truist Financial Corp., staffing provider Adecco and gastroenterology provider Borland Groover — approached UNF for help getting more women in business leadership positions, according to Women in Business director Leslie Gordon, who teaches marketing and other related courses and recently completed a doctorate in education leadership.

"They wanted to know, 'How can we make that happen?'" she said.

The resulting Coggin College of Business initiative, which began in January, will provide a wealth of support for women business students. They will get women mentors — executives at the founding companies as well as with senior business students — as well as business skill development workshops, monthly speakers, professional networking and leadership training.

Executive mentoring and the monthly speaker series are underway, and a career preparation and enhancement panel discussion was conducted with four women business leaders. Seniors have been selected to be peer mentors and will attend leadership training in June and begin mentoring in the fall. Workshops also are planned.

A 'safe space'

About 215 UNF students are participating and Gordon said she also plans to ask area high schools to participate.

"We have been doing a lot of promotion," she said. "Everything is in motion."

Gordon was thrilled with students' enthusiastic response.

"I couldn't have predicted that it would have taken off," she said. "I wish I had this in college. Women supporting women."

Nationwide, women make up about 25 percent of executive-level positions, according to a 2021 joint report by McKinsey & Company and LeanIn.Org.

"We have got a long way to go," Gordon said. "These initiatives will help with that."

The initiative not only provides mentoring and career preparation but a supportive environment, which is crucial, according to several students who are participating.

"It's a great opportunity for me. To be around each other, to have that space with other women in the same major is comforting," said junior Madison Beckford. "It's important to give other women that safe space."

Sophomore Kate Los wanted to get more involved on campus, particularly in the business programs. And she wanted to see more women aspiring for the executive suite: Like DiMarco in her initial computer science classes, Los often found herself the only woman in business classes.

Bettering a community: Women-owned businesses spring up in Murray Hill

Generation W:Celebrating 10th anniversary of 'connections, energy, passions' for women and girls

"We only see men being promoted up," she said. "It's important for girls to be in executive positions."

DiMarco, Beckford and Los are among 10 volunteer undergraduates who serve as Women in Business ambassadors. They help set policy as part of the program's "founding executive council" and set up events and other promotional activities.

Also part of the council is Brianna Eisman, a graduate assistant who works 20 hours a week helping Gordon run the program, leading the ambassadors and participating herself.

"It has been so rewarding. The skills I've learned, the connections made in the community … has been incredible," she said. "It's been a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, a great experience. It means so much ... to see these women getting internships, going to career fairs."

Eisman, who graduated with a degree in business administration, is now pursuing a master's degree in business analytics and working as an intern at a tech, male-dominated company. The business world "is where I want to be," she said, and Women in Business is "giving me the skills I need to know."

Local businesses eager for results

Gordon said the program will help local business build relationships with business students, lowering recruiting costs. It could also help more of those students decide to stay in the Jacksonville area after graduation.

"They need a sense of belonging," she said.

Small business Florida: What did the pandemic teach women owned businesses?

USA Today: International Women's Day and small business: What's changed in the past 30 years?

Game changers:These six women are using their power to change business for the better

Borland Groover was one of the four companies that together provided the initial $90,000 in seed funding for Women in Business and is providing mentors, among other things, according to Jackie Kennedy, chief operating officer for the company's ancillary services division.

"We intend to play an active role … to support and hopefully increase the number of young women pursuing business degrees in the Coggin College of Business," she said.

"Borland Groover recognizes the importance of gender diversity in all levels of leadership and understands that many college students, especially young women, approach the end of their college career feeling relatively unprepared when it comes to workforce readiness," she said. "It is programs like these that prepare and empower our next generation of female leadership, and as a company we are dedicated to encouraging progress in this space."

Kennedy said she is a firm believer in the program’s mission.

"For me personally as a mother of two young girls I am honored to be a part of this initiative that is supporting and inspiring young women to become the next generation of female leaders within our local business community," she said.

bcravey@jacksonville.com, (904) 359-4109

WOMEN IN BUSINESS/UNIVERSITY OF NORTH FLORIDA

To join as a student, become a mentor or get more information, go to unf.edu/coggin/about/WomenInBusiness.aspx or email cogginwib@unf.edu.

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

What Black-, Women-Owned ,and Other Minority Businesses Should Know About Raising Capital

When raising capital, minority business owners must shift their mindset to focus on the numbers with a concrete, evidence-based rationale for why their companies are good investments. Less than one percent of American venture capital-backed founders are Black, and the percentage of minorities and women in decision-making roles in venture-backed companies is not much higher.
CHARLESTON, SC
Fast Company

The gulf between workers and managers is growing, amid the return to office

Managers and staff have very different expectations when it comes to flexible work, but a majority of leaders are willing to consider some pretty drastic measures in order to get their way. According to a recent survey conducted by GoodHire of 3,500 American managers, 77% believe there should be severe...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
County
Duval County, FL
Local
Florida Education
Duval County, FL
Education
Duval County, FL
Business
morningbrew.com

Nearly one-fifth of HR professionals say qualified candidates were excluded by automated hiring software

HR departments recently gave AI a performance review, and they’re not exactly exceeding expectations. SHRM randomly sampled over 1,500 HR professionals in the US and found that one in four HR departments have begun to use AI or automation in their recruitment or hiring processes, and the majority said AI improves the speed of hiring. However, HR teams are underwhelmed by vendors’ transparency.
TECHNOLOGY
Fast Company

The workplace of the future: Hybrid, Gen Z-friendly, and by invitation only

We are all starting to navigate a mass return to the office, a continuation of the hybrid model, or something entirely different, and there are so many questions to address. What do employees want and/or need now? How can we build in flexibility without losing social connectivity and diluting corporate culture? Plus—most importantly—how can we reconfigure organizations for the incoming Gen Z workforce?
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackie Kennedy
Black Enterprise

Atlanta Based Platform EnrichHER Helps Women And Minority-Owned Businesses

The Atlanta-based lending platform EnrichHER is helping to connect minority women entrepreneurs and small business owners with the funding they need. EnrichHER founder and CEO Dr. Roshawnna Novellus knows the Black Lives Matter movement and focus on social equity helped, but Black women are still struggling to get seed funding, loans, and access to credit. However, she is working to change that.
ATLANTA, GA
TechCrunch

Make human services more accessible without losing the ‘human’ touch

My study of 65+ startups operating as tech-enhanced human services (TEHS) suggests that while companies should be ambitious about what tech can do for scaling a human service, they should also ensure that the human component of the service is not compromised. The rise of tech-enhanced human services. Many startups...
TECHNOLOGY
morningbrew.com

Blending Workplace Well-being and Productivity

The blurred lines between career and home life seem to be here to stay, and HR professionals need to prioritize mental health and employee well-being—whether their workers are staffing the fryers, tuning in on Zoom, back in the office, or anywhere in between. In this virtual event, HR Brew...
JOBS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Women Empowerment#Unf#Working Women#Business Management#College#Women In Business#The Jax Gents#Csx Corp#Truist Financial Corp
Engadget

Meta offers new professional certificates through Coursera

Last year, in an effort to fill outstanding positions, Meta stopped requiring job seekers to hold a four-year university or college degree to apply for some roles. At the time, the company said it hoped the move would encourage employers to see that a post-secondary education isn’t the only way someone can learn the skills needed to make them a valuable addition to their workforce. Building on that announcement, the company has partnered with , an online learning platform, to launch five new software engineering professional certificates.
EDUCATION
TechCrunch

Hiring top startup talent on a budget during the Great Resignation

Since the pandemic began, the percentage of workers who quit their jobs reached a 20-year high, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. A Pew Research study found that most workers exit for one of three reasons: They’re not making enough money, aren’t being offered opportunities to advance, and perhaps most importantly, many feel like they’re being disrespected.
ECONOMY
360 Magazine

National LGBT Chamber of Commerce Winner

This May, nglccNY is proud to spotlight 360 MAGAZINE as their second nglccNY Biz of the Month! They spoke with Vaughn Lowery (he/him/his) about 360 MAGAZINE’S services and what makes his business unique. Read their Q&A with Lowery below:
COMMERCE, CA
The Florida Times-Union

The Florida Times-Union

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
287K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, FL from the Florida Times-Union.

 http://jacksonville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy