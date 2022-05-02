VOTE: Northeast Florida high school Athlete of the Week poll: April 25-30

It's time to vote for Florida Times-Union's Athlete of the Week for the week of April 25-30.

The Times-Union gathers nominees from scores and stats e-mailed to the sports desk during the week by coaches across Northeast Florida. Coaches can e-mail stats and scores to preps@jacksonville.com.

Voting begins each Monday morning and closes at 10 a.m. Thursday. Votes are restricted to once per device per hour.

To see the poll, click here.

Sports Awards Show:Greater Jacksonville High School Sports Awards to be on May 23 at the Peabody Auditorium

Here are the nominees for April 25-30:

Austin Arrocha, Ridgeview baseball

The senior threw a seven-inning perfect game, leading the Panthers to a 1-0 victory over Christ's Church Tuesday on Senior Night.

Ayden Boone, Creekside boys volleyball

The senior recorded 58 kills and 31 digs as the Knights defeated Nease and Bartram Trail to win the District 1 championship.

Keeley Cleland, Episcopal girls lacrosse

The senior scored her 100th career goal while leading the Eagles to victories against Gainesville Oak Hall and St. Augustine.

Dylan Freet, Tocoi Creek boys track

The junior won the District 4-2A discus and shot put, setting a new personal record in the shot put.

Vivian Gorey, Hilliard softball

Batted .400 with two doubles and pitched 16 1/3 innings with 23 strikeouts and no earned runs in the Red Flashes' victories over Baldwin, Yulee and Bishop Kenny.

Chase Healey, Christ's Church boys tennis

The Eagles junior repeated as FHSAA Class 1A singles individual champion, the first Jacksonville player to win consecutive boys singles titles for 99 years.

Da'Moni Kelly, Mandarin girls track

The senior won the girls discus and shot put at the District 2-4A championship, including the fifth-longest high school shot put in the United States this year.

Tina Nika, Bishop Kenny beach volleyball

The senior recorded 10 kills and eight aces to help the Crusaders to the inaugural District 3 championship against Episcopal.

Violet Robbins, Bolles girls tennis

The Bulldogs sophomore advanced to the Florida High School Athletic Association Class 2A overall girls singles championship match.