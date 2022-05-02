ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

VOTE: Northeast Florida high school Athlete of the Week poll: April 25-30

By The Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DqrC0_0fQFtdn700

It's time to vote for Florida Times-Union's Athlete of the Week for the week of April 25-30.

The Times-Union gathers nominees from scores and stats e-mailed to the sports desk during the week by coaches across Northeast Florida. Coaches can e-mail stats and scores to preps@jacksonville.com.

Voting begins each Monday morning and closes at 10 a.m. Thursday. Votes are restricted to once per device per hour.

To see the poll, click here.

Sports Awards Show:Greater Jacksonville High School Sports Awards to be on May 23 at the Peabody Auditorium

Here are the nominees for April 25-30:

Austin Arrocha, Ridgeview baseball

The senior threw a seven-inning perfect game, leading the Panthers to a 1-0 victory over Christ's Church Tuesday on Senior Night.

Ayden Boone, Creekside boys volleyball

The senior recorded 58 kills and 31 digs as the Knights defeated Nease and Bartram Trail to win the District 1 championship.

Keeley Cleland, Episcopal girls lacrosse

The senior scored her 100th career goal while leading the Eagles to victories against Gainesville Oak Hall and St. Augustine.

Dylan Freet, Tocoi Creek boys track

The junior won the District 4-2A discus and shot put, setting a new personal record in the shot put.

Vivian Gorey, Hilliard softball

Batted .400 with two doubles and pitched 16 1/3 innings with 23 strikeouts and no earned runs in the Red Flashes' victories over Baldwin, Yulee and Bishop Kenny.

Chase Healey, Christ's Church boys tennis

The Eagles junior repeated as FHSAA Class 1A singles individual champion, the first Jacksonville player to win consecutive boys singles titles for 99 years.

Da'Moni Kelly, Mandarin girls track

The senior won the girls discus and shot put at the District 2-4A championship, including the fifth-longest high school shot put in the United States this year.

Tina Nika, Bishop Kenny beach volleyball

The senior recorded 10 kills and eight aces to help the Crusaders to the inaugural District 3 championship against Episcopal.

Violet Robbins, Bolles girls tennis

The Bulldogs sophomore advanced to the Florida High School Athletic Association Class 2A overall girls singles championship match.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Elections
City
Saint Augustine, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Education
City
Jacksonville, FL
City
Yulee, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Education
City
St. Augustine, FL
City
Hilliard, FL
Local
Florida Elections
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
WCJB

Florida gymnast Trinity Thomas earns national award

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After winning the NCAA all-around title to go along with event titles on bars and floor, Florida Gator gymnast Trinity Thomas has been voted the 2022 Honda Sports Award recipient, given to the nation’s top gymnast. The Collegiate Women Sports Awards (CWSA) revealed Thomas as the winner on Monday.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St Augustine
WITN

PCC baseball’s O’Neal commits to Old Dominion

Locals to represent east in East-West senior all-star basketball games. Bear Grass Charter baseball continues great season with battle past Northside, Bears softball drops close one. Updated: May. 3, 2022 at 3:34 AM UTC. Bear Grass Charter baseball continues great season with battle past Northside, Bears softball drops close one.
NORFOLK, VA
WJHG-TV

Indians ready for trip to Juco Softball State Tournament

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Chipola softball team is just about set to load up the bus and head south to the Orlando area in advance of the Juco State Tournament. First year head coach Kelly Brookins and her team spending one last day practicing on the home field Tuesday. Wednesday they will load up the bus and head south to Longwood, in the Orlando area, in advance of the 8 team State Tournament. The team’s first game is Friday. Coach Brookins with a 39-9 overall mark, and a 12-7 Conference record. That left them in second place, which required the Indians to win a play-in game against Northwest Florida last week. They won that game 9-8, giving them the league’s runner up berth at State. I spoke with the rookie coach via Zoom about making it this far in her maiden season at the helm! ”They (the players) bought in to the system and just kept on fighting.” coach Brookins told me. “We had some ups and downs throughout the season. But other than they kept on fighting and we ended up, we got into Conference and ended up second. But we had to fight to get to State because we have that playoff at the very end. In the Panhandle, it’s tough teams and you’re fighting every play, every, you know, to the last out. So it’s tough.”
PANAMA CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Tennis#Highschoolsports#Florida Times Union#The Times Union#Panthers#Knights#Episcopal#Eagles#The Red Flashes
News4Jax.com

Bartram Trail girls lacrosse team, finally healthy, ready for state semifinals

ST. JOHNS, Fla. – The Bartram Trail girls lacrosse team is complete, healthy and ready for the big stage. On Friday night at 7, the Bears (20-3) face Steinbrenner (21-1) in the Class 2A state semifinals in Naples. A win there would send them on to a Saturday championship game against dynasty Vero Beach or St. Thomas Aquinas, a brutal assignment no matter the opponent.
SAINT JOHNS, FL
The Florida Times-Union

Northeast Florida flag football: Fleming Island, Middleburg, Stanton reach regional semis

MyKayla Maddox rushed for one touchdown and passed for three as top-seeded Fleming Island advanced comfortably from its playoff opener, winning 26-12 against visiting Crestview from the Panhandle in Tuesday night's Florida High School Athletic Association Region 1-2A flag football quarterfinal. Sarah Yirka, Rose Martin and Mackenzie Kirk caught TD...
FLEMING ISLAND, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Baseball roundup: Cardinal Newman no-hits Oxbridge Academy in district semifinal

Griffin Hugus came within one out of his second no-hitter of the season, finishing with 6 2/3 hitless innings and 12 strikeouts, as the Crusaders (17-5) routed the ThunderWolves (6-13) in the District 11-3A semifinals in West Palm Beach. Hugus was pulled with two outs in the seventh and Jack Mischke got the last out to complete the Crusaders' fourth no-hitter of the year. Jack Bello and Vance Sheahan each had two hits and two RBI.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Orlando Sentinel

FHSAA track and field regionals determine state meet berths at UF’s Percy Beard Track

Track and field athletes have one more big step to take to make next week’s Florida High School Athletic Association championship meets at the University of Florida. Regional competition begins Wednesday, with Mount Dora Christian Academy hosting small schools in the Class 1A Region 2 meet. That event has area boys javelin leader Noah Gammichia, an Orangewood Christian senior who has thrown ...
The Florida Times-Union

The Florida Times-Union

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
287K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, FL from the Florida Times-Union.

 http://jacksonville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy