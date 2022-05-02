ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmes County, OH

What are Mother Nature's signs that it's morel season?

By Art Holden
The Daily Record
I remember in my early days as a sports writer at The Daily Record, in the late 1970s, every spring someone would come to the front desk of the newspaper with a handful of morel mushrooms, hoping they were the first of the year to find the delicacy. We would send photographer Mike Schenk down to the front office to get a photo of the man and his mushrooms and run his picture in the paper.

The mushroom hunter wanted to be recognized for his skill and determination, but other than “out back,” or “in Holmes County,” or “under an apple tree,” there wasn’t much more information he was willing to divulge.

And in the last four decades, times haven’t changed much.

Local Roots:Wooster business has blossomed into 2,500 members, 300 local producers

The true mushroom hunter takes his passion seriously, and like any good hunter, puts in the hours to find his honey holes, trains his eyes to spot the smallest of morels popping through the grass and leaves, and knows, whether it’s a week circled on the calendar, or a sign delivered by Mother Nature, of when it’s go-time for mushroom hunting.

I can’t say I am as crazy about morel hunting as those folks in the 1970s, but since retiring from full-time work at the newspaper in November 2019, I have spent considerable time in the spring woods in search of both shed antlers and morel mushrooms. And so far this spring, without much luck.

We were teased last weekend (April 23 and 24) with 80-degree temperatures, the kind of weather that makes morels pop in Northeast Ohio. In fact, one of the keys for mushroom growth is consecutive nights of temperatures above 50 degrees.

Unfortunately, Mother Nature decided on another week of using both the air conditioner and furnace days apart in her spring treat to Ohioans, throwing a curveball to all the plants and animals looking to come alive.

Fishing at Silver Creek:Battling the weather for a tug on the line at Silver Creek, Lake Milton

On the Monday after our weekend warmup, I was sure I would find some morels big enough to pick on the hill behind my house. And if not, maybe I would find the shed antlers from the buck I have on my trail camera. Well, the antlers have still escaped me, but I did find some mushrooms. Unfortunately, they were barely breaking through the dirt, and I considered myself lucky to even spot them at all.

The accompanying photo shows what I mean, as the mushroom was dwarfed by the roll of lip balm I sat beside it for a size reference. I put some sticks around the mushrooms to help me find them again, and went back two days later after temperatures dropped into the 40s during the day and 30s at night, and they barely had grown any at all.

Best find may have been nest of baby doves

Probably my best find in the woods, though, was my first-ever dove nest, as I disturbed momma when I moved a thick grape vine and got scared out of my wits when she flew off the nest, just a foot over my head. I reached up and snapped a photo of the chicks, and then left the nest alone and the momma dove quickly returned.

I wasn’t so lucky in my mushroom hunt, though, and that’s frustrating, because it’s the end of April and the morels in my neck of the woods are having a tough go of it. I don’t have enough experience, or history of mushroom hunting, to know all the signs of how and when to find mushrooms, so I did a little digging, and came up with a list nature’s signs that mushrooms are popping. I use these kinds of hints in fishing, to know when the crappie are biting (Redbuds blooming) or the white bass are running (Mother’s Day).

With that said, the No. 1 sign in my neck of the woods is Mayapples are up and opening. With the calendar turning over this week (they’re Mayapples for a reason), both the Mayapples and morels should be bursting at the seams.

Some mushroom hunters swear by the sign of the first dandelion blooming, a week after that and you’ll start to find morels. I’ve heard of mushrooms popping up after the third time you mow your lawn, when wild turkeys start gobbling, or when robins start getting frisky in your yard.

When flowers and trees bloom seems to be some of the best tips for when to start mushroom hunting. For instance, when the Redbuds or Dogwoods are blooming is the start of mushroom season for some, while flowers like Trillium and Bloodroot blooming signal morels for others. Other tree signs are when the leaves of the Elm tree are the size of a squirrel’s ear, or Oak leaves are the size of a mouse’s ear, or when Cottonwoods start greening up.

Along with Mayapples, I like to judge my mushroom hunting season by green patches of ramps, or when asparagus spears peak through the ground. Of course, no fisherman (who also mushroom hunts) is worth his salt if he doesn’t know that when the bass move shallow, the mushrooms start showing.

Of course, the No. 1 sign mushrooms are popping up (I have to admit this was on the Ohio Mushroom group page on Facebook) is “my boot prints in your mushroom patch.”

Science behind sprouting: Food, water, temperature

Truth be told, there’s a science to when mushrooms sprout, and it has to do with a food source (decaying wood), water and temperature. Prolonged air temperatures in the 60s during the day and 50s at night are key, but so too is ground temperature, with the sweet spot between 45 and 50 degrees 5-8-inches down.

Look for mushrooms around dead oak, elm and ash trees, even old fruit tree orchards, and they won’t sprout specifically after a rain, but a couple of days up to two weeks after a good soaking.

The real magic is what’s going on under the ground, and that’s why if you find a few morels, most likely there will be more close by.

Good luck in your hunt for the tasty morsels, and as for me, I’ll keep checking to see if my patch grows to maturity before the deer or squirrels get to them. In the meantime, I’ll keep looking for those antlers, and I’ll keep checking to see if those bass become active.

And, I’ll do a little turkey calling, just in case Mr. Gobbler wants to play.

Outdoor correspondent Art Holden can be reached at letsplabal@yahoo.com.

