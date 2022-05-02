See the cylinder on Gumwood Road? Mishawaka's newest water tower is taking shape

MISHAWAKA — Noticed the large cylinder going up on Gumwood Road near Cleveland Road by GrandView Flats apartments?

It's Mishawaka Utilities' newest water tower, the purpose of which is to provide north-side residents more water pressure as the area continues to grow.

Dave Majewski, water division manager for Mishawaka Utilities, said the center pillar structure is nearly done, and the large bowl and tank — the familiar round structure — is being prepared to be placed atop the structure sometime this summer. The tower should be in operation by June 2023.

The tower will look like the south tower located by Meijer, Majewski said. It will hold up to 1.5 million gallons of water, and it will increase water pressure 15-18 psi, a figure he says will noticeably improve water pressure for all areas in the city north of Day Road.

The added pressure will improve firefighting capabilities, provide emergency water storage, and assist in the needs of such customers as St. Joseph Regional Medical Center and the Veterans Affairs clinic and in residential development.

Along with the water tower, work also is progressing at the Juday Creek wastewater plant and wellfield on Veterans Parkway off of Douglas Road.

Majewski said when the water tower becomes operational, the Gumwood Road wellfield will be taken out of service and the Juday Creek wells will go on line.

The land to the north is higher than the central city, Majewski said. As it is now, the city uses booster stations to send water north where the land elevation is higher.

Water towers explained

Water towers are needed by municipal water services to provide pressure for water to get to the consumers. A water tower's height is determined largely by how much pressure is needed for the service.

Majewski said the new water tower will have pressure somewhere in the neighborhood of 50 to 85 psi.

According to the Mishawaka Utilities' website, the city has 15,700 water connections in the city. The water department pumps an average of 10.1 million gallons per day, with a capacity of 35.2 million gallons per day. In the summer, water demand rises to 23 million gallons per day.

There are 290 miles of water mains in the city system, with water coming from 22 wells in four city well fields.

Email South Bend Tribune reporter Greg Swiercz at gswiercz@gannett.com.