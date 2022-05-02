ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mishawaka, IN

See the cylinder on Gumwood Road? Mishawaka's newest water tower is taking shape

By Greg Swiercz, South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fGsuJ_0fQFtZD500

MISHAWAKA — Noticed the large cylinder going up on Gumwood Road near Cleveland Road by GrandView Flats apartments?

It's Mishawaka Utilities' newest water tower, the purpose of which is to provide north-side residents more water pressure as the area continues to grow.

Dave Majewski, water division manager for Mishawaka Utilities, said the center pillar structure is nearly done, and the large bowl and tank — the familiar round structure — is being prepared to be placed atop the structure sometime this summer. The tower should be in operation by June 2023.

The tower will look like the south tower located by Meijer, Majewski said. It will hold up to 1.5 million gallons of water, and it will increase water pressure 15-18 psi, a figure he says will noticeably improve water pressure for all areas in the city north of Day Road.

The added pressure will improve firefighting capabilities, provide emergency water storage, and assist in the needs of such customers as St. Joseph Regional Medical Center and the Veterans Affairs clinic and in residential development.

Along with the water tower, work also is progressing at the Juday Creek wastewater plant and wellfield on Veterans Parkway off of Douglas Road.

Majewski said when the water tower becomes operational, the Gumwood Road wellfield will be taken out of service and the Juday Creek wells will go on line.

The land to the north is higher than the central city, Majewski said. As it is now, the city uses booster stations to send water north where the land elevation is higher.

Water towers explained

Water towers are needed by municipal water services to provide pressure for water to get to the consumers. A water tower's height is determined largely by how much pressure is needed for the service.

Majewski said the new water tower will have pressure somewhere in the neighborhood of 50 to 85 psi.

According to the Mishawaka Utilities' website, the city has 15,700 water connections in the city. The water department pumps an average of 10.1 million gallons per day, with a capacity of 35.2 million gallons per day. In the summer, water demand rises to 23 million gallons per day.

There are 290 miles of water mains in the city system, with water coming from 22 wells in four city well fields.

Email South Bend Tribune reporter Greg Swiercz at gswiercz@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WNDU

New housing development breaks ground in LaPaz

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The town of LaPaz broke a decades long dry spell today. Groundbreaking ceremonies on Monday marked the first new housing to be built there in 20 years. “And there’s just a lack of it. The school does a good job, you know, they bring in...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
WNDU

South Bend neighborhood forms new official greenspace

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A new official greenspace was unveiled on South Bend’s Southeast Side Sunday afternoon. It happened near the intersection of Bronson Street and Edgewater Avenue along the St. Joseph River. There, city officials including South Bend Venue Parks & Arts’ Executive Director Aaron Perri, Council...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Police search St. Joseph River for person who reportedly jumped

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Crews are investigating a situation in the St. Joseph River in Mishawaka after a person reportedly jumped off a bridge into the water. Earlier Saturday evening, police told WNDU that they received a report regarding a person jumping into the river near the Capital Avenue bridge.
MISHAWAKA, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Mishawaka, IN
Government
City
Mishawaka, IN
95.3 MNC

The former Deer Forest property has a new owner

The property that was once home to Deer Forest in Berrien County has been sold. The popular park was a favorite childhood destination for decades until it closed in 2014. A bid to reopen it a couple of years ago came up short. WSJM reports that the 22 acre property was sold at auction for $550,000 in March.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
thebossmagazine.com

Get From One Building Site To Another In No Time With The GWM Cannon

You are going to need an excellent pickup when working on a building site. One with ample space, dimensions for carrying weights and of course good overall drive features on non-surfaced roads. Getting from one building site to another with ease should be the No. 1 concern when looking for...
CARS
South Bend Tribune

South Bend Tribune

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
336K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in South Bend, IN from South Bend Tribune.

 http://southbendtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy