Vote in the Varsity 845 baseball player of the week poll (April 25-May 1)

This week's Varsity 845 Player of the Week poll is live. Finalists were chosen based on games played Monday, April 25 - Sunday, May 1 and on information reported to the Times Herald-Record.

Last week's winner was James Lee of Wallkill.

Finalists

(listed alphabetically)

Joe Buchalski, S.S. Seward

Buchalski pitched a complete-game, one-hit shutout, as he struck out 16 in his team's 7-0 non-league win over Liberty.

DJ Callaghan, Warwick

Callaghan did it all last week. On the mound, he earned a win over Newburgh, pitching 6.2 innings, allowing two earned runs and struck out eight. At the plate, he went 8 for 16, with three home runs, two doubles and seven RBI.

Kyle DeGroat/Jacob Quiles, Wallkill

DeGroat and Quiles each had a solid week as the Panthers went 4-0. In a win over Marlboro, DeGroat pitched four innings of one-hit baseball, allowing one earned run and he struck out six. In addition, he added two singles, three runs scored and two RBI of his own. He added a home run and two runs scored in a win over Rondout Valley. Against Highland he had a double and 3 RBI. And in a win over Port Jervis had a single, double, triple and three RBI. Quiles pitched a five-inning complete game over Highland with 10 strikeouts. At the plate, he had two singles, a double and a home run, with five RBI.

Ethan Gallo, Minisink Valley

Gallo batted .455, with two home runs, six RBI, a double, a triple, OBP of .647 and slugging percentage of 1.273.

Jacob Hubert, Sullivan West

Hubert helped his team go 2-1 over the last week and appeared at second base, shortstop, third base and pitcher. He went 6 for 9 with two doubles, three runs scored, five RBI and four stolen bases.

Kyle Ketcham/Jake Wolff, Burke Catholic

Ketcham had 12 RBI over five games this week. He hit a grand slam and knocked in seven runs in a win over S.S. Seward. Wolff earned two wins as he pitched two complete-games against Seward and Chapel Field, with one earned run allowed and 16 total strikeouts. At the plate, he hit .357 with one double, one home run, eight RBI, eight runs scored and six walks.

A.J. Lugo, Monroe-Woodbury

Lugo tallied eight RBI over three games this week, including a three-run home run in a win over Minisink Valley.

Matt Murtagh/Ty VanValkenburg Saugerties

Murtagh pitched a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts in his team's 5-0 MHAL win over Rondout Valley on April 25. VanValkenburg helped his team earn a MHAL win over Red Hook, as he pitched four innings, allowed one earned run and struck out eight. He also had two singles, a double, a triple and two RBI at the plate. He also added a single, double and two RBI in a 4-3 MHAL win over Highland. In a loss to Averill Park, he went 3 for 3 with a home run and two RBI.

Leam Powell, Chapel Field

Powell guided his team to a 12-0 league win over Livingston Manor, as he struck out 14 batters and added a single and two runs scored at the plate.

Alex Zweck, Ellenville

Zweck threw his second no-hitter of the season, as he struck out 15 Liberty batters in a 13-0 five-inning win during the Tri-Valley Classic Tournament.

