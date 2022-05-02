Atlanta Falcons sign DT Derrick Tangelo as undrafted free agent

Not content to have just one Penn State defensive lineman on its roster from the recent draft class, the Atlanta Falcons have reportedly signed defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo . Tangelo was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Falcons over the weekend after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL draft.

According to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, the Falcons signed Tangleo to a contract valued at $55,0000.

Tangelo joins his fellow Penn State defensive lineman Arnold Ebiketie in Atlanta. Ebiketie was drafted by the Falcons in the second round of the NFL draft after the franchise moved up in the draft order to select him. Overall, the Falcons received a good amount of praise for their draft class .

Tangelo may not have been drafted, but it was expected he would be a late-round draft pick if he was picked up by an NFL team. So the Falcons are getting a player that could be one to keep an eye on because he can play at the next level.

