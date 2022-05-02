ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Falcons sign DT Derrick Tangelo as undrafted free agent

By Kevin McGuire
 2 days ago

Not content to have just one Penn State defensive lineman on its roster from the recent draft class, the Atlanta Falcons have reportedly signed defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo . Tangelo was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Falcons over the weekend after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL draft.

According to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, the Falcons signed Tangleo to a contract valued at $55,0000.

Tangelo joins his fellow Penn State defensive lineman Arnold Ebiketie in Atlanta. Ebiketie was drafted by the Falcons in the second round of the NFL draft after the franchise moved up in the draft order to select him. Overall, the Falcons received a good amount of praise for their draft class .

Tangelo may not have been drafted, but it was expected he would be a late-round draft pick if he was picked up by an NFL team. So the Falcons are getting a player that could be one to keep an eye on because he can play at the next level.

All-time Atlanta Falcons NFL draft picks from Penn State

NESN

New England-Based Quarterback Finds NFL Home As Undrafted Free Agent

E.J. Perry, an Andover, Mass. native, now officially can call himself an NFL player. Perry, a quarterback who began his collegiate career at Boston College before finishing it at Brown, was not selected in the 2022 NFL Draft last week. After rumors first surfaced that the 6-foot-2 signal-caller planned to sign with the Philadephia Eagles as an undrafted free agent, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Tuesday morning reported Perry now intends to join the Jacksonville Jaguars.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Here’s The Fastest Pitch Of The MLB Season

The fastest pitch of the 2022 Major League Baseball regular season was thrown on Sunday afternoon. Cardinals pitcher Ryan Helsley threw a 103 MPH fastball in the eighth inning of Sunday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. It’s the fastest pitch of the 2022 MLB regular season to date.
PHOENIX, AZ
