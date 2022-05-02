ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wawarsing, NY

Orthodox Jewish camps reach truce with Wawarsing in lawsuits over town zoning rules

By Chris McKenna, Times Herald-Record
 2 days ago
Orthodox Jewish camp operators and Wawarsing officials have declared a truce in two lawsuits the camps brought against the town over new zoning rules they said would prevent them from expanding and hinder their operation.

Lawyers for the two sides have signed an agreement to suspend the state and federal cases for six months while the Town Board revises its zoning regulations for religious camps with input from the camp operators. Those new rules would replace ones enacted in 2019 and 2021 that the lawsuits sought to overturn.

Their agreement was approved on April 26 by the Albany judge hearing the state lawsuit and is awaiting the approval of the judge hearing the federal case.

Town officials claim in the stipulation that they had already decided to amend their camp regulations and hired a lawyer to advise them before the camp operators sued them. The latest restrictions were imposed in October as part of a broader set of zoning updates, and were met with a federal discrimination suit in January and a state lawsuit in March.

Those zoning rules in October limited new camps to two parts of town and set a host of new restrictions, including capacity limits and a requirement they be surrounded by fences. Existing camps were exempt from those rules but would be forced to comply if they wanted to expand or make changes, the lawsuits contend.

Camp operators complained before the vote that the Town Board hadn't discussed the proposed changes with them. The lawsuit agreement declares the camps will play a role in the development of the new law but won't have "effective veto power" over the board's decisions.

The agreement allows the parties to ask judges for an extension of the six-month hold if the Town Board needs more time to develop and enact the new camp regulations.

While the agreement is in effect, town officials have pledged to refrain from any zoning enforcement against the camps and defer to state and county health departments on any health and safety issues involving the camps.

The camps, in turn, have agreed not to expand their operations during that time, except for erecting new buildings that the town already has approved or seeking approval for new structures other than housing.

Nearly 5,300 children attend the summer camps that brought the two lawsuits against Wawarsing. They are among dozens of Orthodox Jewish camps that draw more than 40,000 kids to the Catskills each summer for religious-oriented recreation.

Chris McKenna covers government and politics for the Times Herald-Record and USA Today Network. Reach him at cmckenna@th-record.com.

Comments / 9

richard rothberg
2d ago

They own the new york state government & the town of wawarsing & town of Rochester local politicians!!!!!!!!!, these was extended for six months so they could have their own way all summer again.

MPRJ
2d ago

Tell us how much under the table dealings were made to allow bungalow colonies and RV parks to open and operate unhindered when a child in a small apartment couldn't cool off at the local pool but an entire population that have not will not, and as evidenced, will ever follow directives and guidance concerning the virus if it interferes with their vacationing.

