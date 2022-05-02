IHSAA baseball sectional draw: Who are local teams paired with?

Local baseball squads are gearing towards their end-of-season push, and with it, the IHSAA released its sectional draws for the postseason. Here's a look at where local teams will be playing starting May 25.

Martinsville (10-7), Mooresville (15-0)

The Artesians are set to play against Mid-State Conference foe Whiteland in a battle to make a sectional championship. The two teams split the season series one-apiece this season. Mooresville will also play Mid-State member Franklin, who the Pioneers defeated twice, 5-0 and 3-2 this year.

Monrovia (2-10)

The Batlle for I-70 meets postseason play as Monrovia is set to take on rival Cascade in the first round for a championship bid. The Bulldogs play the Cadets, who have a 17-6 lead in the series since 2008, in a back-to-back on May 17 and 18.

Eminence (3-6)

The Eels paired with White River Valley, who they had a tough 13-0 loss on April 21. The Eels last captured a win over the Wolverines in 2017. Clay City or Bloomfield would make for the potential second-round matchup.

Decatur Central (5-7-1)

The Hawks will play Terre Haute North, who they played three times in 2021, going 1-2. The Braves were the team who sent Decatur Central home last season, so the Hawks will have a chance at redemption.

Indian Creek (7-6)

The Braves will play Western Indiana Conference foe Sullivan in their first-round matchup, who they defeated 7-3 earlier in the season. Should Indian Creek advance, they'll face Brown County, who they defeated 18-0, or Edgewood, who beat them 17-1.

