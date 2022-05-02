ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IHSAA softball sectional draw: Find out where local teams are playing

The Reporter-Times
 2 days ago
The end of this year's softball season is already making its way towards an ending. With only three weeks left in the regular season, the IHSAA has released its sectional draws. Here's a look at where local teams will be playing starting May 23.

Martinsville (11-8), Mooresville (17-2)

In what's set to be an interesting bracket, Martinsville gets the first-round bye and gets the winner of rival Mooresville and Center Grove. For the Pioneers, playing the Trojans round one gives them a chance at redemption from last season's sectional championship loss. As for Martinsville, Mooresville won both meetings this season, but the Artesians also recently defeated Center Grove.

Monrovia (6-4)

The Bulldogs are slated to play Covenant Christian in its first-round matchup but have the fortunate circumstance of playing the Warriors before the postseason begins. Monrovia has won five of six matchups with Covenant Christian since 2015.

Eminence (6-7)

The Eels got a best-case scenario in its first-round matchup, facing White River Valley in the opener. The Eels defeated the Wolverines 18-2 on April 14. Eminence plays Clay City, its potential second round matchup, on May 10, 2022.

Decatur Central (9-5)

The Hawks will be treading unfamiliar territory having not played Avon or Terre Haute South but are fortunate to use the bye to study either opponent. Decatur Central is 2-6 against the Orioles since 2009 but defeated them twice in their last two meetings.

Indian Creek (2-9)

The Braves will be up against familiar foe in a bracket filled with Western Indiana Conference opponents. They defeated their first-round opponent Indian Creek 5-4 earlier this season. Brown County, who would be the potential second round matchup, defeated the Braves 8-5.

Contact reporter Devin Voss at dvoss@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @DevinVoss23.

