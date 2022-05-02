Rivalry renewed: Monrovia, Eminence softball matchup makes for game of the week

Two rivals, one diamond.

Mornovia and Eminence don't meet in softball as much as they do in other sports, but when the matchup happens, it's sure to be fun. Since 2014, the Bulldogs are on top of the season series 4-0. But last year, that nearly changed.

The Bulldogs and Eels were in a battle until the very end. Monrovia got out to a quick 4-1 start through the first two innings. But Eminence roared back in the seventh with three runs. They ultimately came up short, falling 5-4.

With both teams sitting at six wins, there's a fair expectation that it could end up being a similar outing, especially considering both have played similar competition this season.

Here's some keys for each as they head into 2022's rendition of their rivalry.

Keys for Eminence

The primary focus for the Eels will lie on the offensive side. Eminence has put on an offensive clinic this season.

As a team, they bat .379, scoring 136 runs and 12 home runs. On average, most good teams have a handful of players that bat over .350. The Eels have eight that bat over .400. Maintaining that average would do wonders in topping its rival.

From a defensive perspective, the Bulldogs have improved as the season has advanced, so finding that offensive rhythm early will be important.

Much like Monrovia, the Eels have also seen improvement on the defensive end. Pitching will need to be on point because the Bulldogs have been solid hitting the ball this season, especially as of late.

Keys for Monrovia

Much of the time, the size difference between the Bulldogs and Eels favors Monrovia. However, in this year's matchup, it's unlikely to be the case. Eminence is legit, and the Bulldogs can't take that for granted.

Fortunately for Monrovia, outings with similar opponents favors them. The Bulldogs lost to Owen Valley 13-5, the Eels 20-8. They beat North Putnam 7-1 while Eminence lost to the Cougars 12-2. That on top of superior competition could certainly prove beneficial for Monrovia.

Outside of that, the Bulldogs are also starting to click this season. In the last six outings, they've outscored opponents 42-18, winning five of those matchups. So, keeping the heat rolling is certainly something they will be looking forward to, especially against the Eels.

From a pitching perspective, keeping the Eels below its season hitting average would be a major positive, as well as slowing down Eliza Brancheau, who bats .500 with 20 runs and a team-high five home runs.

Other games to watch this week

Decatur Central vs. Whiteland

Date(s): May 3, 4, 2022

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Series last 10 years: Decatur Central, 15-0.

Last meeting: Decatur Central, 9-5, May 5, 2021.

Carmel at Mooresville

Date: May 6, 2022.

Time: 6:00 p.m.

Series last 10 years: No meetings.

Mooresville at Cascade

Date: May 7, 2022.

Time: 12:00 p.m.

Series last 10 years: Mooresville, 1-0.

Last meeting: Mooresville, 10-0, May 8, 2021.

