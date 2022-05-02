ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Answer Man: Merrimon Avenue 'ditch' issue swallowed my car! You ever run out of questions?

By John Boyle, Asheville Citizen Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05B4AA_0fQFtMys00

Today’s batch of burning questions, my smart-aleck answers and the real deal:

Question: There is a huge ugly ditch with a collapsed drain pipe in front of Asheville Pet Supply on Merrimon Avenue. The owner said he’s called it in several times to NCDOT with no results. I sent it in on the City App twice, and they said it is DOT’s property. My car went in it as I turned from a parking space and had to be pulled out. I’ll bet others have fallen in. It needs to be redone with curbs or covered up. It looks like this entire section of Merrimon Avenue north of Beaver Lake has very neglected shoulders. I feel sorry for pedestrians trying to walk through there. It’s like once you leave Beaver Lake it’s a no man's land. Does the DOT have any plan for fixing this area?

My answer: I'm pretty sure at some point this year all of Asheville is going to fall into one giant sinkhole. Just too much to deal with.

Real answer: Scott Killough, an assistant maintenance engineer with the DOT's Asheville office, answered this one.

"The ditch along this frontage has been filled and paved with asphalt to allow for an expanded entrance and parking area along the front of a business," Killough said via email. "Maintenance of this asphalt driveway and parking area is the responsibility of the property/business owner, and that has been communicated to the owners in response to their previous requests."

Killough also addressed the culvert that's partially collapsed.

"We will open the inlet of the commercial driveway culvert where it has been partially crushed, however, any additional delineation or protection around the inlet of the culvert is also the responsibility of the owner," Killough said. "Current policy states that the NCDOT will not pay for channelization curbs built off the right of way or for paving any part of driveway entrances."

Asheville Pet Supply Manager Keith Henline said their family-owned business doesn't actually own the building, as they lease, but they have tried to address the problem. The larger problem, Henline said, is the drainage for the road.

"When they repaved Merrimon up higher, it actually made it a bigger dip, so it’s actually breaking down," Henline said. "I think I’ve put three truckloads of gravel in here, and I’ve actually had it part-way paved and it keeps washing out."

Because of the larger drainage issue, Henline is reluctant to engage in a bigger paving project.

“If I paved it, I’m afraid I’d screw up all the drainage from Merrimon Avenue,” Henline said. “It’s not just a simple little thing.”

Previous Answer Man: Montford sinkhole status? Repairs coming soon?

More: Answer Man: What's 'the dealio' with Montford bridge? Sulphur Springs detour?

While I joked about a sinkhole, that is a concern of Henline's.

"It’s the upper end of my parking lot, and I’m watching the hole get a little bigger, a little bigger,” Henline said. “We’ve been here over 30 years, and the culvert’s never been replaced, so I’m sure it’s decayed because it’s just a metal culvert."

He's hoping for a little more direction from the DOT and possibly some more assistance.

"It’s one of those things, if they'd kind of let me know what I needed to do -- but because it’s drainage and stuff it just worries me," Henline said.

He also noted that when they partially paved the area three years ago, it cost them $700. And it got washed out eventually.

Question: I've been curious about this for a while: Do you ever run out of questions? Do you ever make up questions?

My answer: Right before these two questions came in, my well was completely dry. Then I made them up to solve my problem. I haven't had an actual reader question in 14 years.

Real answer: The short answer is, "No." The long answer is, "Heck no!"

Generally speaking, I'll get at least one or two questions a day, sometimes three or four, and I should note I've been doing this for about 20 years now.

They come in mostly via email, which works the best, but also over the phone, via Facebook and Twitter, when I'm at the store, playing pickleball, having a beer at a brewpub, in the hot tub at the Y (easy to not remember those!), and of course, occasionally via good old trusty snail mail.

I have fielded questions from sitting judges, elected officials, business owners, family, friends, enemies, coworkers, service people working on my house -- you name it.

I welcome all methods, but as I mentioned, sending them via email to jboyle@citizentimes.com works the best, especially with the words "Answer Man" or "burning question" in the subject line.

More: Answer Man: What's 'the dealio' with Montford bridge? Sulphur Springs detour?

I also have a secret weapon questioner who lives in Candler and will get on a run where he sends me eight or 10 questions in a week. They're just about always good ones, so I have a backlog of his to knock out.

On occasion, I do ask a question myself, if I see something that piques my interest or is some kind of significant construction project I know someone is going to ask about. But I do try to note these are my questions on the rare occasions I use them.

Overall, you good folks are a very curious bunch, and you ask a lot of great questions. Keep 'em coming!

I've got a solid seven years or so until retirement, and I need the work!

This is the opinion of John Boyle. To submit a question, contact him at 232-5847 or jboyle@citizen-times.com

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Answer Man: Merrimon Avenue 'ditch' issue swallowed my car! You ever run out of questions?

Comments / 0

Related
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
1390 Granite City Sports

What Does It Mean When Someone Ties A White Grocery Bag To Their Car Window?

I'm not sure that I've ever seen anyone do this in Minnesota; but from now on, I'm going to be paying more attention. Have you ever passed a car on the side of the road that had a white towel or a white plastic grocery bag tied to the mirror? Did you think it was just holding the mirror on the vehicle? Perhaps you thought it was garbage and just got stuck on the car as it was flying by in the wind. There are a couple of different reasons for tying a white plastic grocery bag or towel to your vehicle window and I thought I would share them with you.
MINNESOTA STATE
WBTW News13

North Carolina student drowns at reservoir

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford College student has drowned in Montgomery County. At 3:56 p.m., a 911 caller reported that someone had jumped into the lake at Tuckertown Reservoir, off Tuckertown Dam Road, and did not return to the surface, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. This happened at a point where […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Government
City
Candler, NC
Asheville, NC
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asheville Pet Supply#Ncdot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
FOX Carolina

Large water line break impacting residents around NC town

TRYON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Town of Tryon announced that the public works department is working on a large water line break on Melrose Avenue Extension. According to officials, customers on Melrose Avenue extension Doubleday Road will experience periods of low pressure and outages due to the break. Because of this, residents in these areas are advised to boil all water used for consumption. Customers are also urged to conserve water when possible.
TRYON, NC
WSOC Charlotte

NC forest fire halfway contained; parkway stretch reopens

PISGAH FOREST, N.C. — A section of the Blue Ridge Parkway in western North Carolina has reopened to traffic as firefighters have made progress controlling a fire in the Pisgah National Forest, authorities said on Saturday. The Barnett Branch fire covers 370 acres but is now 50% contained, the...
POLITICS
WLOS.com

Fire along Blue Ridge Parkway contained; cause suspected to be abandoned campfire

Officials with the Forest Service say the Barnett Branch fire that shut down the Blue Ridge Parkway near the Pisgah Inn was completely contained Monday evening. All roads closed due to fire activity have reopened but trail closures are still in effect for Barnett Branch Trail #618 above Yellow Gap Road, Buck Springs Trail #104, and Mountains to Sea Trail from Hwy 276 north to the Pisgah Inn.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Things to do for Mother's Day!

Local travel agent speaks on South Carolina travel. An old Fair Play school has been in ruins for years. FOX Carolina's Grace Runkel has the details on what's expected to come of the building. Made in the Carolinas: Split Creek Farm. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. One of the best...
FAIR PLAY, SC
richmondobserver

NCWRC: Chipmunk range expands in North Carolina

RALEIGH — As of last year, chipmunks in North Carolina were only known to live north and west of Wake County, however, a photograph of a chipmunk residing in Wilmington submitted to the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission last May peaked biologists’ curiosity. The Wildlife Commission asked for North Carolinians to report observations, and biologists soon realized the mammal’s range had indeed expanded.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Free beach access parking now available in Onslow County

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Who doesn’t like free, especially at the beach. Onslow County is offering three free beach accesses, No. 1, No. 2 and No. 4. The second access is the largest with over 100 parking spaces and a concession stand. “We just hope people come out and visit us and enjoy all the […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
Asheville Citizen-Times

Asheville Citizen-Times

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

Asheville North Carolina News - citizen-times is the home page of The Citizen Times with in depth local news, sports and entertainment.

 http://citizen-times.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy