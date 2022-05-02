Answer Man: Merrimon Avenue 'ditch' issue swallowed my car! You ever run out of questions?

Today’s batch of burning questions, my smart-aleck answers and the real deal:

Question: There is a huge ugly ditch with a collapsed drain pipe in front of Asheville Pet Supply on Merrimon Avenue. The owner said he’s called it in several times to NCDOT with no results. I sent it in on the City App twice, and they said it is DOT’s property. My car went in it as I turned from a parking space and had to be pulled out. I’ll bet others have fallen in. It needs to be redone with curbs or covered up. It looks like this entire section of Merrimon Avenue north of Beaver Lake has very neglected shoulders. I feel sorry for pedestrians trying to walk through there. It’s like once you leave Beaver Lake it’s a no man's land. Does the DOT have any plan for fixing this area?

My answer: I'm pretty sure at some point this year all of Asheville is going to fall into one giant sinkhole. Just too much to deal with.

Real answer: Scott Killough, an assistant maintenance engineer with the DOT's Asheville office, answered this one.

"The ditch along this frontage has been filled and paved with asphalt to allow for an expanded entrance and parking area along the front of a business," Killough said via email. "Maintenance of this asphalt driveway and parking area is the responsibility of the property/business owner, and that has been communicated to the owners in response to their previous requests."

Killough also addressed the culvert that's partially collapsed.

"We will open the inlet of the commercial driveway culvert where it has been partially crushed, however, any additional delineation or protection around the inlet of the culvert is also the responsibility of the owner," Killough said. "Current policy states that the NCDOT will not pay for channelization curbs built off the right of way or for paving any part of driveway entrances."

Asheville Pet Supply Manager Keith Henline said their family-owned business doesn't actually own the building, as they lease, but they have tried to address the problem. The larger problem, Henline said, is the drainage for the road.

"When they repaved Merrimon up higher, it actually made it a bigger dip, so it’s actually breaking down," Henline said. "I think I’ve put three truckloads of gravel in here, and I’ve actually had it part-way paved and it keeps washing out."

Because of the larger drainage issue, Henline is reluctant to engage in a bigger paving project.

“If I paved it, I’m afraid I’d screw up all the drainage from Merrimon Avenue,” Henline said. “It’s not just a simple little thing.”

While I joked about a sinkhole, that is a concern of Henline's.

"It’s the upper end of my parking lot, and I’m watching the hole get a little bigger, a little bigger,” Henline said. “We’ve been here over 30 years, and the culvert’s never been replaced, so I’m sure it’s decayed because it’s just a metal culvert."

He's hoping for a little more direction from the DOT and possibly some more assistance.

"It’s one of those things, if they'd kind of let me know what I needed to do -- but because it’s drainage and stuff it just worries me," Henline said.

He also noted that when they partially paved the area three years ago, it cost them $700. And it got washed out eventually.

Question: I've been curious about this for a while: Do you ever run out of questions? Do you ever make up questions?

My answer: Right before these two questions came in, my well was completely dry. Then I made them up to solve my problem. I haven't had an actual reader question in 14 years.

Real answer: The short answer is, "No." The long answer is, "Heck no!"

Generally speaking, I'll get at least one or two questions a day, sometimes three or four, and I should note I've been doing this for about 20 years now.

They come in mostly via email, which works the best, but also over the phone, via Facebook and Twitter, when I'm at the store, playing pickleball, having a beer at a brewpub, in the hot tub at the Y (easy to not remember those!), and of course, occasionally via good old trusty snail mail.

I have fielded questions from sitting judges, elected officials, business owners, family, friends, enemies, coworkers, service people working on my house -- you name it.

I welcome all methods, but as I mentioned, sending them via email to jboyle@citizentimes.com works the best, especially with the words "Answer Man" or "burning question" in the subject line.

I also have a secret weapon questioner who lives in Candler and will get on a run where he sends me eight or 10 questions in a week. They're just about always good ones, so I have a backlog of his to knock out.

On occasion, I do ask a question myself, if I see something that piques my interest or is some kind of significant construction project I know someone is going to ask about. But I do try to note these are my questions on the rare occasions I use them.

Overall, you good folks are a very curious bunch, and you ask a lot of great questions. Keep 'em coming!

I've got a solid seven years or so until retirement, and I need the work!

This is the opinion of John Boyle. To submit a question, contact him at 232-5847 or jboyle@citizen-times.com

