Asheville, NC

2022 Mother's Day dining specials to make mom feel special at Asheville restaurants

By Tiana Kennell, Asheville Citizen Times
 2 days ago

ASHEVILLE - One lesson your mother probably taught you is to not procrastinate. She also may have advised you on many occasions to make a plan. Listen to your mother and iron out details for Mother’s Day, May 8.

Some Asheville restaurants are offering special menus for that special mom — or a motherly figure in your life. Here’s a sample of what’s available:

Bold Rock

Bold Rock will host a Mother’s Day Bluegrass brunch from 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

The taproom will offer a special brunch menu, “mom”-mosas and carnations will be presented to guest moms.

Admission is free. Food and beverages are available for purchase.

The menu features shareable plates of fried okra, housemade pretzel and buffalo wings. Entrees include a breakfast cheesesteak, Southern eggs benedict, french toast casserole and mountain brunch nachos. Signature cocktails include a boozy iced coffee, watermelon Moscow mule, bloody mary and a cider-mosa.

Bold Rock’s downtown Asheville location is at 39 N. Lexington Ave.

For more details, visit boldrock.com/events/mothers-day-brunch/ .

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Carrabba’s Italian Grill is offering Mother’s Day and seasonal specials with wine pairing recommendations.

The wood-grilled Mahi Wulfe is prepared lightly breaded and topped with artichokes and sun-dried tomatoes in a basil lemon butter sauce. Pair with a Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc.

The Tuscan-grilled filet marsala, a 9-ounce filet mignon topped with mushrooms and a Lombardo wine sauce. The recommended pairing is a Gabbiano Chianti.

Order a round of cocktails and try the Tramonto in Tuscany — translates to Sunset in Tuscany — made with Lunazul Blanco tequila, fresh sour mix and orange juice that’s shaken then topped with Bonizio Rosso.

And the dessert menu features a new recipe — the berries and butter cake is a sweet, rich butter cake surrounded by blackberries and raspberries and drizzled with strawberry sauce and topped with vanilla ice cream.

A bonus deal – purchase $50 in gift cards through June 19 and receive an additional $10 gift card to use June 21-August 21.

Carrabba’s is at 10 Buckstone Place. On Sundays, the restaurant is open 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. For more details, visit carrabbas.com .

Nani's Piri Piri Chicken

Nani's Piri Piri Chicken is offering a take-home dinner, available by preorder only. It includes a full meal, dessert and a locally-sourced bouquet of flowers.

The dinner consists of a whole chicken seasoned with Spicewalla Herbs de Provence blend, a choice of four sides, flatbread and Evie's Brownies from Buxton Hall Pastry for $74.99.

Order by 8 p.m. May 4 at nanischicken.com/orders/mothers-day . Meal pick up is 2-6 p.m. May 7 at Grove Arcade, 1 Page Ave., Suite 147.

Posana

Posana will offer a special brunch service from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. on Mother’s Day.

A four-course prix fixe meal will be served family-style for $55/adult and $35/child.

The menu starts off sweet with banana doughnut holes topped with date caramel and candied walnut, or go with deviled eggs made with serrano, prosciutto, mustard and trout roe.

The second-course options are a crab Newberg or a kale salad with Three Graces manchego-style cheese, pumpkin seeds, currants, lemon and Theros olive oil.

Three dishes are up for consideration for the third course. Order a fried chicken biscuit with sausage gravy, French toast topped with strawberry compote and lemon curd, or the huevos rancheros made with tostada, pork belly, pinto beans, fried egg, ranchero, crema and cilantro.

Save room for the pink lemonade cake – a lemon cake, raspberry lemon curd, whipped cream and milk crumb.

View the menu at posanarestaurant.com . To make a reservation, book online with OpenTable. For parties of five or more, call 828-505-3969 or email Maddy Atendido at maddy@mandarahg.com.

Dinner service will not be available on May 8.

Writers Bistro

Writers Bistro is serving a Mother’s Day brunch buffet from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

The menu features roasted pear salad, sweet corn and crab bisque, an omelet station, Lusty Monk honey mustard glazed salmon, roasted prime rib, dulce de leche bread pudding and flourless chocolate torte.

The cost begins at $49 for adults and $39 for children ages 6-9.

Writers Bistro is in the Renaissance Asheville Downtown Hotel at 31 Woodfin St.

Make a reservation at resy.com/cities/avl/writers-bistro-at-the-renaissance-hotel .

Tiana Kennell is the food and dining reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA Today Network. Email her at tkennell@citizentimes.com or follow her on Twitter/Instagram @PrincessOfPage. Please help support this type of journalism with a subscription to the Citizen Times.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: 2022 Mother's Day dining specials to make mom feel special at Asheville restaurants

