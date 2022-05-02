Henderson County native expands local martial arts business

Henderson County native Leanne Hensley is expanding FighterWithin, her mixed martial arts business.

FighterWithin has quickly outgrown its original space and is moving three doors down. The new location, which opens May 2, is at 115 C Four Seasons Mall, next to Go Grocery in Hendersonville. Services include Gracie Elite Brazilian jiu-jitsu, Karakido Karate, Muay Thai Kickboxing, a fitness center, sauna, drop-in care and one-on-one personal training.

Hensley started FighterWithin in 2006.

“After my son was born, I realized that other moms needed to have the skills that I possess in being (able) to protect the ones they love, mainly their children, the vulnerable,” Hensley said. “In that moment, looking at my newborn, I knew that I needed to help families become a stronger, more protected unit.”

Hensley started out teaching in the basement of her home.

“I had a full-time occupation with other plans of employment in mind because of years of education in a different field,” she said. “In 2016, I took FigtherWithin full time and walked away from my previous engagements to focus solely on FighterWithin. I had absolutely no idea that the path of FighterWithin would take me where I am today.”

Hensley sees an average of 95 members a month, who usually train up to five or six days a week. That number has continued to grow over the years, according to Hensley.

“Each year my numbers seem to double. What started with primarily women has now grown to men, women and children of all ages and levels,” she said. “Most of my members have been with me since day one, which I take extreme pride in. In our business, more people quit than stay. I’m proud to say I have members that have simply become family to me.”

In addition to the main Hendersonville location, Hensley also has a second location in Haywood County.

“I hope to continue to grow that location in addition to my Hendersonville home,” she said.

The need to physically expand the business has been on Hensley’s radar in the past.

“My team had brought it to my attention for a very long time before I made the decision to expand. I denied in my mind that we had really made it to a point (where) we needed a bigger place,” Hensley said. “We successfully made it through the scary times of the pandemic where some were not so lucky. In fact, somehow, I managed to double the student intake and business throughout the pandemic. We were closed for five months and it was a scary time. However, when we opened back up, we were definitely back.”

Hensley said it took her “a year to finally wake up one day and realize I needed to give my members what they were asking for.”

“Timing fell right into place with the opening of the adjacent space. I made the decision to increase the current 1,200-square footage to 8,000 square feet,” Hensley said. “However, in doing so this opens us up to a completely different clientele that we were unable to handle before. We were limited to one mat at a time. With the expansion we will have over 7,000 square feet of pure mat space. Unlike the 900 before.”

Hensley said the business will be able to increase class times and schedules, including offering up to four different classes at one time. FighterWithin will add a complete fitness center for members to train.

They will also be able to offer drop-in childcare.

“Child care is a desperate need (for) our town. Places are full, and waiting lists are long. I realized quickly that our small town needed more offerings to our communities' families so that parents can do as they need,” Hensley said.

In the future, the plan is to hold many events at the new facility, including in-house tournaments, shows, workshops, conventions, and more.

Hensley also plans to incorporate a 24/7 break room and rest area. The idea is a place that police, EMS, firefighters and other first responders can go while they are working evening shift. FighterWithin has an the Adopt-A-Cop program that offers free Brazilian jiu-jitsu training to all law enforcement.

Hensley said all classes offer different perks. Some clients seek out the business for fitness, while others are searching for emotional support.

“...Personally, for me, anytime on the mats is my favorite time,” she said.

Hensley says the feedback around the expansion is positive.

“I have had complete strangers in the parking lot introduce themselves and congratulate me on the move. During the renovation process I’ve had people stop in and want to see what we are doing,” she said. “As for my members I cannot say how much support I’ve had because it’s unbelievable.”

Members have even helped with painting and moving.

“...Seeing them happy and pumped for this change has definitely confirmed any doubt that I’ve definitely made the right decision in choosing this expansion,” Hensley said.

As a Henderson County native, Hensley is proud to expand her business here.

“I’m proud that I am able to give knowledge and support to the small town that has supported myself and family over the years. Small business is what makes us, us,” she said. “Being able to help and train others to keep their families healthy and safe is my main goal. Seeing positive changes in our schools and occupations by individuals who currently train is my ultimate passion. I hope the community continues to support my business and hopefully they see that what I do is so much more than just martial arts. It’s a lifestyle. It’s a tool that every one of every lifestyle should experience and learn. And to anyone who thinks they can’t, I promise you can. The hardest part is walking through the door.”

For more information, go to www.facebook.com/fighterwthin or www.fighterwithin.com .

This article originally appeared on Hendersonville Times-News: Henderson County native expands local martial arts business