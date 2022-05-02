More apartments on Long Shoals: 186 units planned south of middle, intermediate schools

ASHEVILLE - A new development on Long Shoals Road just off Lake Julian's northern shores in Arden would add 186 apartments divided between three buildings, if approved by the city, adding to a recent development uptick in the immediate area.

Named "221 Long Shoals" in planning documents submitted to the city March 10, the proposed project is just south of Valley Springs Middle and Charles T. Koontz Intermediate schools.

Of the 186 units proposed, 38 would be affordable, according to planning documents.

Asheville urban planner Will Palmquist said specific information on unit affordability wasn't currently available for the project.

"At the very least the units would need to be at 80% AMI to be considered affordable, but they could possibly be more affordable and could accept housing vouchers," he said, noting the city "would confirm with the applicant going forward."

The site is made of three parcels — a total 5.36 acres — and is owned by Charles Worley, David Worley, Charles R. Worley and Nancy K. Worley Charitable Remainder Unitrust. Together, the parcels' appraised value is more than $3.3 million and their current zoning designation is Community Business II.

Asheville-based Engineer Civil Design Concepts is preparing designs for Indianapolis-based Millstone Management LLC . They're asking for conditional zoning on the project, which already has been reviewed in a neighborhood meeting with property owners within 200 feet of the planned development.

These included Buncombe County Board of Education and the State Employees Credit Union, which has offices just west of the planned apartments.

Developers want to include 65,600 of open space around the buildings, which are each four or five stories and no more than 60 feet tall. A greenway connection to Lake Julian Park is also proposed, according to documents on file with the city.

The project is proposing 282 new parking spaces and 2 garage buildings.

ECDC Professional engineer Warren Sugg said the unit size count is still up in the air — There are still no final decisions on what size the apartments will be.

"It's still pretty early on," he said April 29. "They probably don't even know the bedroom count yet."

If approved, the site would be rezoned from Community Business District II to Residential Expansion District, aligning with current adjacent parcel zoning.

The project is set for a Technical Review Committee first-look on May 16.

Developers' request for conditional zoning means the project will have to make its way through Design Review Committee, Planning and Zoning Commission and Asheville City Council, each of which will hold public hearings on the project.

If approved, the project joins a bustling corridor of local development, including another potential project on Long Shoals Road next to Ingles where Charlotte Developers Lat Purser & Associates have submitted plans for a mix of 218 townhomes and apartments on 11 acres.

There was other construction planned very close to the 221 Long Shoals project, according to community meeting notes, where developers said they talked with property about "adjacent under construction project and impacts."

"I believe the adjacent project that was mentioned in the neighborhood meeting documents was referring to a proposed multi-family project for 218 rental units at 291 Long Shoals Rd, known as Julian Shoals Multi-Family," Palmquist said. "That project was approved by the city of Asheville Planning and Zoning Commission on March 2 and was scheduled for City Council review this past Tuesday. However, the applicant asked that the application be withdrawn so we are not sure if or when that project will decide to move forward."

