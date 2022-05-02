'Difficult and heartbreaking': Asheville committee hears update on Trinity Place closure

ASHEVILLE - Trinity Place, a longtime shelter for runaway and homeless youths across Western North Carolina, announced its closure in April , and the Homeless Initiative Advisory Committee heard more on what comes next at its April 29 meeting.

Debbie Alford, program manager with Trinity Place provided the update, joined the virtual meeting from the half-lit offices of Trinity Place. In operation since 1992, the emergency youth shelter on Ravenscroft Drive will permanently close its doors May 13.

“We’ve come to the very difficult and heartbreaking decision to close Trinity Place,” Alford said. In the final weeks, it is working to find its final clients a safe places to stay.

Sara Coplai, chair of HIAC, said this will be a loss, and that during her time in Asheville, working with various organizations, she has referred many children and families to Trinity.

“It’s going to be an interesting year to see how we reconfigure, and I’m so sorry one of the early victims of that staffing shortages in Trinity Place,” Coplai said. “That’s a really hard decision to make. I’m so sorry it had to be made."

HIAC is a commission composed of community volunteers, many with experience working with unhoused populations, in health/substance abuse or housing efforts. It is responsible for implementing the Five Year Strategic Plan on Homelessness in Buncombe County and making policy recomendations to City Council.

Alford said Trinity will "work with the community to figure out what’s next for youth experiencing homelessness."

In the meantime, it is creating a list of community resources to make available to those calling for service, and referring people to options in the area — such as other youth respite homes or Eliada.

Like many businesses, organizations and nonprofits over the course of the pandemic, said Alford, Trinity has struggled with staffing.

It was the inability to find full-time staff that ultimately led to its closure, according to Alford.

Trinity Place is run by Caring for Children, which offers foster care services across the state, a program operated by Eckerd Connects.

Alford said Caring for Children will remain in the community doing foster care, as well as intensive in-home family case management program.

"We're still very much involved in Western North Carolina, and can serve families through those other programs as well," she said.

For those looking to help, Alford said the real community need is foster parents, particularly those that are willing to work with teenagers.

Plans for the shelter building are also unknown. Alford said Trinity Place has used the building in partnership with Trinity Episcopal Church, which owns the building, and they are still in conversation about what comes next for the space.

Sarah Honosky is the city government reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA TODAY Network. News Tips? Email shonosky@citizentimes.com or message on Twitter at @slhonosky.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: 'Difficult and heartbreaking': Asheville committee hears update on Trinity Place closure