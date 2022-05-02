ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

'Difficult and heartbreaking': Asheville committee hears update on Trinity Place closure

By Sarah Honosky, Asheville Citizen Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S5aXw_0fQFtHZF00

ASHEVILLE - Trinity Place, a longtime shelter for runaway and homeless youths across Western North Carolina, announced its closure in April , and the Homeless Initiative Advisory Committee heard more on what comes next at its April 29 meeting.

Debbie Alford, program manager with Trinity Place provided the update, joined the virtual meeting from the half-lit offices of Trinity Place. In operation since 1992, the emergency youth shelter on Ravenscroft Drive will permanently close its doors May 13.

“We’ve come to the very difficult and heartbreaking decision to close Trinity Place,” Alford said. In the final weeks, it is working to find its final clients a safe places to stay.

Sara Coplai, chair of HIAC, said this will be a loss, and that during her time in Asheville, working with various organizations, she has referred many children and families to Trinity.

“It’s going to be an interesting year to see how we reconfigure, and I’m so sorry one of the early victims of that staffing shortages in Trinity Place,” Coplai said. “That’s a really hard decision to make. I’m so sorry it had to be made."

HIAC is a commission composed of community volunteers, many with experience working with unhoused populations, in health/substance abuse or housing efforts. It is responsible for implementing the Five Year Strategic Plan on Homelessness in Buncombe County and making policy recomendations to City Council.

Alford said Trinity will "work with the community to figure out what’s next for youth experiencing homelessness."

In the meantime, it is creating a list of community resources to make available to those calling for service, and referring people to options in the area — such as other youth respite homes or Eliada.

Like many businesses, organizations and nonprofits over the course of the pandemic, said Alford, Trinity has struggled with staffing.

It was the inability to find full-time staff that ultimately led to its closure, according to Alford.

Trinity Place is run by Caring for Children, which offers foster care services across the state, a program operated by Eckerd Connects.

Alford said Caring for Children will remain in the community doing foster care, as well as intensive in-home family case management program.

"We're still very much involved in Western North Carolina, and can serve families through those other programs as well," she said.

For those looking to help, Alford said the real community need is foster parents, particularly those that are willing to work with teenagers.

Plans for the shelter building are also unknown. Alford said Trinity Place has used the building in partnership with Trinity Episcopal Church, which owns the building, and they are still in conversation about what comes next for the space.

Sarah Honosky is the city government reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA TODAY Network. News Tips? Email shonosky@citizentimes.com or message on Twitter at @slhonosky.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: 'Difficult and heartbreaking': Asheville committee hears update on Trinity Place closure

Comments / 1

Related
FOX8 News

North Carolina urged to prepare ahead of Hurricane Season

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — With Hurricane Season just a month away, the Governor’s Office is warning North Carolina to prepare. Meteorologists at Colorado State University are predicting a busier-than-average storm season in 2022 with more named hurricanes than usual. The university’s forecast, released in April, calls for 19 named storms this year. Of the 19 […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Government
Asheville, NC
Society
Axios Charlotte

Map: North Carolina’s healthiest counties also have the strongest economies

Where there’s money, there’s good health. This probably isn’t a shocking revelation, but two recent reports crystalize it visually. One, released Wednesday by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, ranks all of North Carolina’s 100 counties in terms of health outcomes and health factors (map above for health factors, with lighter shades for healthier […] The post Map: North Carolina’s healthiest counties also have the strongest economies appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Asheville Trinity Place#Hiac#Unhoused Populations#City Council
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Dozens of events planned across North Carolina for Bike & Roll to School Day

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Thousands of people across North Carolina are expected to lace up their shoes and take part Wednesday in the walking event of the year. The 11th annual National Bike & Roll to School Day celebration encourages more families to consider getting to school on foot or bicycle, bringing attention to circumstances that may be getting in the way.
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Pitt County/Greenville Ride of Silence is May 18

GREENVILLE, N.C. — EC Velo, Pitt Co.’s cycling club, along with the City of Greenville are again sponsoring the local annual national Ride of Silence on May, 18th. This will be the 14th time that a local organizer has put together this chapter of the annual international event. This hour-long, silent ride is being held […]
GREENVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Skinny Medic keeping up with ‘Stop the Bleed’ kit demand

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dietrich Easter has a Pickens County business reaching all parts of the world. It’s through his business supplying “Stop the Bleed” kits. The issue the public faces is being unfamiliar with how to use them. Easter is attempting to close that gap in an approachable way over social media. You may know him through his 150,000 YouTube subscribers as the “Skinny Medic.”
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
richmondobserver

NCWRC: Chipmunk range expands in North Carolina

RALEIGH — As of last year, chipmunks in North Carolina were only known to live north and west of Wake County, however, a photograph of a chipmunk residing in Wilmington submitted to the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission last May peaked biologists’ curiosity. The Wildlife Commission asked for North Carolinians to report observations, and biologists soon realized the mammal’s range had indeed expanded.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina’s first mental health urgent care facility opens

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County Behavioral Health Centers is a one-stop-shop for people looking for help in treating mental health and substance abuse. The 60,000-square-foot facility is the first of its kind in the state. It’s filled with several beds for inpatient care, comfortable living room space for support group sessions, an on-site pharmacy […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Times-News

Henderson County native expands local martial arts business

Henderson County native Leanne Hensley is expanding FighterWithin, her mixed martial arts business.  FighterWithin has quickly outgrown its original space and is moving three doors down. The new location, which opens May 2, is at 115 C Four Seasons Mall, next to Go Grocery in Hendersonville. Services include Gracie Elite Brazilian jiu-jitsu, Karakido Karate, Muay...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
The Star

Grant offers bill assistance to Shelby residents

Shelby residents struggling to pay their bills because of COVID-related financial strain could get a helping hand. In late 2020, the city of Shelby received a $900,000 Community Development Block Grant for utility assistance. Uses for the money have since expanded, and the city is working with the United Way of Cleveland County and Cleveland County Community Development Corporation to get the money to those who need help.
SHELBY, NC
Asheville Citizen-Times

Asheville Citizen-Times

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

Asheville North Carolina News - citizen-times is the home page of The Citizen Times with in depth local news, sports and entertainment.

 http://citizen-times.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy