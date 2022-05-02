ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wicomico County, MD

Wicomico Board of Education names 3 finalists for schools superintendent

By Olivia Minzola, Salisbury Daily Times
 2 days ago

Three finalists for the Wicomico County superintendent of schools were announced by the Wicomico County Board of Education on Friday, April 29.

The finalists, in alphabetical order, are Frederick L. Briggs, Eric L. Minus and Micah C. Stauffer. Each finalist is equally qualified for the role after having served in leadership roles in Maryland education, the school board's press release states.

Biographies

The following biographies have been provided by the Wicomico County Board of Education:

  • Frederick L. Briggs has served as chief academic officer for Wicomico County public schools since 2017. Prior to that, he was the principal of James M. Bennett High, Mardela Middle and High, and Bennett Middle schools. He has also been an assistant principal, dean of students, math teacher and coach, all at Wicomico High School.
  • Eric L. Minus is executive director of secondary schools for Baltimore County public schools in 2022, and prior to that the BCPS executive director of research and data analytics (2020-2022). Minus served in executive leadership positions in Montgomery County and Howard County public schools. He has served as a middle and high school principal and began his education career as a secondary science teacher in Newport News, Virginia, Public Schools.
  • Micah C. Stauffer is chief finance and operations officer with Wicomico County public schools. Stauffer has served as the school system’s chief finance and operations officer since 2019, and prior to that was the director of secondary education (2014-2019). He has served as principal of Parkside High and Mardela Middle and High, and assistant principal of Mardela Middle and High and Wicomico Middle. He taught science and coached at Parkside High.

Voice your opinion

Next week, Board of Education Chairman Gene Malone will meet with each finalist for a recorded interview to be posted on https://www.wcboe.org/finalists .

The community will have the unique opportunity to review Briggs’, Minus’, and Stauffer’s interviews. Furthermore, a survey will go live from May 5-12, where community members can share their thoughts on each of the three finalists.

“We’re looking forward to hearing how each candidate answers the three questions in the video interview, and we’re glad to provide the entire community with the chance to watch the interviews and give input through a survey,” said Malone.

Outgoing Superintendent of Schools Donna Hanlin was initially appointed to the position of superintendent in 2016. She plans to retire June 30, after six years of service in Wicomico County education in this role.

Before serving as superintendent, she worked in the district as the director of secondary education, a principal, school assistant principal, guidance counselor and teacher.

The board plans to appoint a new superintendent by late May or early June so that person may start work on July 1.

Olivia Minzola covers communities on the Lower Shore. Contact her with tips and story ideas at ominzola@delmarvanow.com .

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Wicomico Board of Education names 3 finalists for schools superintendent

