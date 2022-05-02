ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, MD

Salisbury Zoo bidding farewell to its alligators and a swan

By From Staff Reports
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times
 2 days ago

The Salisbury Zoo is losing three of its current residents.

The zoo said in a release its two American alligators and black-necked swan will be leaving for their new home in Minnesota.

Big, the alligator, is about 40 years old. She came to the Salisbury zoo in 1982 from a private owner and her exact birthdate is unknown.

Little, the other alligator, is 26 years old and came to the zoo in 1996 from St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=229j5V_0fQFtC9c00

Both love to bask in the sun, enjoy some big fish or chicken and happily swim up to keepers for treats during a keeper chat, the zoo said.

"We all will miss their morning bellows and generally mild personalities, but are excited for them. Their new home is constructing a brand new custom alligator exhibit with a waterfall for them to lounge under and a river where they can swim," it said.

In the wild, alligators live to about 50 years old. Females reach lengths of more than 8 feet and males will grow to be longer than 11 feet.

Once alligators reach about 4 feet, their only predators are humans and other gators. Female alligators are fiercely defensive of their eggs and babies.

Ron, the black-neck swan, will also be moving with the alligators. He came to the Salisbury Zoo in 2011 from the Sacramento Zoo.

He has been a crowd and keeper favorite with his beautiful whistle as he has roamed along Beaver Dam Creek in the zoo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04kVGk_0fQFtC9c00

This spring, zoo staff had to move him off the river and into the alligator exhibit to protect him from Avian Influenza. Staff will miss him as well but are excited for him to meet his potential new girlfriend.

The departures come even as the zoo recently welcomed two new residents, when its Andean bear gave birth in January to twin boys.

Last December, the zoo welcomed  Ronzindi and Dweasel, 5-and-a-half-year-old spider monkey brothers who came from the Omaha Zoo.

