ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Licking County, OH

Judge orders Southwest Licking utility board pay civil forfeiture to former GM

By Michaela Sumner, Newark Advocate
Newark Advocate
Newark Advocate
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KiDlE_0fQFtAOA00

A Licking County judge's ruling invalidated the firing of the former general manager of Southwest Licking Community Water and Sewer District due to an issue involving the Ohio Open Meetings Act.

In a summary judgment filed April 22, Licking County Common Pleas Judge Thomas Marcelain found the executive session the SWLCWSD Board of Trustees entered into during their March 26, 2020 meeting to be improperly constituted. Following that executive session, the board voted to terminate former board member and general manager John Carlisle's employment contract.

"...The relevant authorities reflect that the Board did not act in strict compliance with R.C. 121.22(G)(1) by specifically articulating its purpose for entering into executive session," Marcelain wrote, later adding "...the action subsequently taken at a public meeting following the improperly constituted executive session must be invalidated."

More: Southwest Licking utility: Carlisle contract one-sided, unconscionable

In June 2020, Carlisle filed a civil lawsuit against the SWLCWSD Board of Trustees in Licking County Common Pleas Court. Board members Larry Kretzmann and Robert Platte are also named as defendants in the case.

Carlisle's complaint alleged the board violated Ohio's Open Meetings Act three times and as such, he sought injunctive relief preventing the hiring of another general manager while the case was pending, along with reinstatement as general manager for the entity. He also sought economic damages to his professional reputation and lost opportunities, compensatory damages against all defendants, the cost of Carlisle's attorneys' fees, expenses and costs, and any other relief the court deemed just.

According to a second civil complaint filed by Carlisle against the board, Carlisle sought to amend his complaint to add a fourth alleged violation of the Ohio Open Meetings Act, which was denied by the court. He recently filed the second civil lawsuit against the board alleging the violation instead.

The board declared an employment contract with Carlisle to be "null and void" in April 2020 following an investigation of concerns including the handling of the GM's job posting and subsequent changing of the posting to remove certain requirements spelled out in the job description; hiring process and issues tied to personal relationships of key figures who were subjects of the investigation, and the structure and approval of Carlisle's eventual contract as general manager for SWLCWSD.

Several ethical questions were raised about the situation: Carlisle voted as a board member to change the job description for the GM job he later obtained. Then board member Mike Fox also voted to appoint Carlisle, who was in a romantic relationship with Fox's daughter.

In his complaint, Carlisle alleged the board did not properly post notice of a special meeting held Nov. 26, 2019, where board members Kretzmann and Platte voted to employ an outside investigator to look into a citizen's complaint about the process to hire a new manager, as well as place on Carlisle on administrative leave.

Four months later, Carlisle said, the board also didn't properly give public notice of a March 26, 2020 special meeting in which the board voted to terminate his employment contract. He claimed he was never informed by the district board that his employment would be discussed at the special meeting, which deprived him of his right to request a public hearing.

Carlisle argued the district board had entered into a lawful employment contract, which was reviewed by two attorneys and prompted him to shut down his business, wrongfully placed Carlisle on administrative leave and opened an investigation into Carlisle during an improperly posted meeting, improperly conducted an executive session which included a "bathroom caucus," and rescinded Carlisle's employment agreement by a 2-1 vote when a unanimous vote was required.

The defendants in their response to the lawsuit argued Carlisle's contract is void and "unenforceable by operation of law," that Carlisle's claims of violations to Ohio's Open Meetings Acts fail as a matter of law because the notice for the Nov. 26, 2019 special meeting was properly posted, because the alleged "bathroom caucus" didn't occur, and because the agenda for the March 26, 2020 special meeting did identify the purpose for entering executive session.

Marcelain declined to issue summary judgment on some of the complaints, leaving the remainder of the case pending in Licking County.

In conclusion, Marcelain instructed the SWLCWSD Board of Trustees to comply with the Open Meetings Act and pay a forfeiture of $500 plus attorneys' fees and court costs, in an amount to be determined, to Carlisle.

Kretzmann in an email to The Advocate said their board is still reviewing Marcelain's rulings.

Carlisle's attorney, Drew Pearsall, said he and his client respected the decision issued and they would comply with the judge's directives going forward. He added the case is not over.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Judge orders Southwest Licking utility board pay civil forfeiture to former GM

Comments / 0

Related
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
County
Licking County, OH
Licking County, OH
Government
Magnolia State Live

Court halts firing squad execution of South Carolina inmate. Mississippi also offers constitutionally questioned execution method.

South Carolina’s highest court on Wednesday issued a temporary stay blocking the state from carrying out what was set to be its first-ever firing squad execution. The order by the state Supreme Court puts on hold at least temporarily the planned April 29 execution of Richard Bernard Moore, who drew the death sentence for the 1999 killing of convenience store clerk James Mahoney in Spartanburg.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Civil Lawsuit#Board
MSNBC

Court orders lawyer for Jan. 6 defendants to be disbarred

On Friday, a Virginia court disbarred Jonathan Moseley, an attorney who has represented several high-profile Jan. 6 defendants. His clients have included Proud Boys leader Zachary Rehl, Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and Stop the Steal founder Ali Alexander, according to Politico, the first to report Moseley's disbarment. Both Rhodes and Alexander have been subpoenaed by the House Jan. 6 committee.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

South Carolina man sentenced to execution by electric chair or firing squad for 2001 murder

A South Carolina man has been scheduled to die by electric chair or firing squad almost 23 years after he was convicted of murdering a convenience store clerk during a robbery. Richard Bernard Moore, 57, received notice from the state Supreme Court that his execution will occur on Friday, 29 April. Further appeals could delay that date. South Carolina state law requires Moore to decide between the electric chair or firing squad two weeks before he is scheduled to die. The Post and Courier reports that the notice came a day after a filing by Moore’s attorney to overturn...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Black Lives Matter PAC siphoned away almost ALL of its $116,000 cash reserves in the first three months of 2022 - with the largest chunk of funds going to a firm owned by a BLM board member

Black Lives Matter PAC burned through nearly all of its $116,000 cash reserves in just the first three months of 2022 - paying the most significant chunk to a firm owned by a BLM board member. Bowers Consulting Firm, a company run by BLM board member Shalomyah Bowers, was the...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Man pleads guilty to construction fraud in Ohio and West Virginia

Officials say a Kentucky man has pleaded guilty in a construction scheme in three states . The U.S. attorney’s office for the Southern District of West Virginia says 44-year-old William T. Hurst of Morehead admitted he agreed to building projects in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky. The U.S. attorney’s office says Hurst never began the […]
OHIO STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Four Men from Louisiana Have Been Convicted of Murder for Hire and Other Charges

Four Men from Louisiana Have Been Convicted of Murder for Hire and Other Charges. Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Louis Age Jr., Age 73, and Louis’ son, Louis Age III, a/k/a “Big Lou”, Age 51, Ronald Wilson a/k/a “Tank”, Age 47, and Stanton Guillory a/k/a “Nan-Nan”, Age 27, all from New Orleans, Louisiana were found guilty on April 27, 2022, after a three-week jury trial before United States District Judge Barry W. Ashe. They were found guilty of various violations, including conspiracy to commit murder for hire, murder for hire, and other related offenses along with lying to a federal Agent.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Newark Advocate

Newark Advocate

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
113K+
Views
ABOUT

The Advocate is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Newark and Licking County, Ohio

 http://newarkadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy