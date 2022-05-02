Without its window on Main, Center for Southern Folklore tries hard to be seen

More than a century of regional history both hangs on the wall and is loosely filed at the Center for Southern Folklore, the unofficial and high-touch archive of the city’s luminous folk treasures.

For months, an exhibit in the Heritage Hall by Black Memphis photographer Rev. L. O. Taylor, born in 1899, has been seen by almost no one except a rather distracted mob of ukulele enthusiasts who rented the center April 21 for the opening night of the Uke-N-Roll Jamboree.

Last summer, the center had to leave its address at 119 S. Main St. Its storefront, which included a stage for live music and was a magnet for tourists, was pushed back into the depths of the old Goldsmith’s department store building.

In March, The Peanut Shoppe, the oldest business on the street, moved into the renovated space at 121 S. Main.

Decades worth of memorabilia adorns the walls of the Center for Southern Folklore, which recently lost its visibility on Main Street. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian)

Fifty years after the Center for Southern Folklore was founded, it still exists but with no obvious presence on Main Street.

“We didn’t go away with the pandemic,” said Wilhelmina Alfonso, head of the center’s board of directors. “We were moved because of the pandemic. We had to cancel events because we could not have large gatherings. We need people to understand that the center is a somewhat hidden jewel.”

“With proper notification, proper media, proper marketing and proper notice to people, we’ll be known to be back in business,” she said “We now have everything in one spot.

“The center is a treasure trove of historical, musical and cultural information on the Mid-South and Delta region,” Alfonso said. “It’s an important mini museum.”

There is a sign for the Center for Southern Folklore on the building. But few people see it, says Mark Hayden, who manages the center’s store and the archives — a deep cache of slides, typed transcripts of interviews with Beale Street notables from decades ago, posters, books and unexpected treasures, including a stack of Carroll Cloar prints.

“ The center is a treasure trove of historical, musical and cultural information on the Mid-South and Delta region. It’s an important mini museum. ”

Wilhelmina Alfonso

Head of Center for Southern Folklore

board of directors

Many days, Hayden greets only a handful of people — mostly tourists — down precipitously from the 30 or so per day who wandered in when times were better.

“Sometimes, we get maybe a dozen or less a day,” he said. “People just don’t know we’re back here. We have rent to pay, of course. We have MLGW bills. We have Comcast and insurance. It’s been a struggle.”

The center, co-founded in 1972 by Judy Pieser and William Ferris, started in Peiser’s home on Peabody Avenue. It has also had homes at two locations on Beale Street.

It started as the outpost of Pieser’s and Ferris’ research into the grassroots of blues and its impact on Memphis and the world. Recordings they produced, including “A Slice of Southern Music,” and “Mose Vinson, Piano Man” are for sale at the Center.

“People just don’t know we’re back here,” said Mark Hayden, whose duties include maintaining the archives at the Center for Southern Folklore. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian)

It quickly became a repository for the history of Baron Hirsch Synagogue, originally at Fourth Street and Washington Avenue.

For more than 35 years, the center also put on the Memphis Music & Heritage Festival, a two-day cultural event that started on Mud Island and then for decades was held at the center and spilled out onto Main Street Mall.

“People who have been attending the festivals would see everything from Choctaw dancers to hip-hop dancers to school drum lines to fife players,” Alfonso said. “We normally had five stages up and down the street. Judy always wanted to have a food demonstration stage. We had Choctaw fry bread, a Jewish group did challah bread, and another group did TexMex.

“We just had a flavor of everything,” she said. “It was a representation of much of what the Mid-South has enveloped over the past 50 to 75 years.

“Culturally, it was a lot,” she said, noting it was one of few free music festivals in Memphis.

It was last offered in 2017. The board of directors hopes the festival will return.

“We are not sure we can do it this year,” Alfonso said. “We are working on putting together some sort of celebration because this is the 50th year since the center was created. We are excited.”

The archive room at the Center for Southern Folklore, April 28, 2022. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian)

In the meantime, the goal is to increase sales of local art and archival photos through the center’s website and get the word out about the party rental space, which includes a small performance stage, production lights, at least five vintage pianos, a drum set and no shortage of regional vibe.

“It has its own kind of Memphian ambience,” said Jay Blundon, a scientist at St. Jude who rented the space for the event the Memphis Ukulele Flash Mob hosted. “It’s charming. We had been there several times before.

“So, in addition to the ambience, and the seating capacity, there was room in the back to set up a buffet,” Blundon said. “It was on Main Street, which is just a trolley ride down from the Sheraton Hotel. All those things were perfect.”

At least 200 people attended.

Photos of past performances hang near the stage at the Center for Southern Folklore, which includes an event space that’s available for rentals. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian)

The center used to be open seven days a week with two live stages. It is now open three days, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and Sunday afternoons if a volunteer from the Belz Museum of Asian and Judaic Art is available and can swing two gigs.

If there were more foot traffic, it would be possible to hire someone to staff the store and adjoining café so Hayden could bring order to the decades of regional lore in the back, including boxes of memorabilia from two waves of Pinch District immigrants, Irish and Jewish.

“It’s complicated,” he said. “There’s a lot here. I think it’s worthwhile. But it seems like every time we get something worked out, something hits the fan.”

Then his face quickly brightens as four people come strolling down the long hall, past the Belz museum.

“We saw the sign and walked all the way around the building trying to find it,” said Lauren Lawless, a tourist from New York. “This will tell us more about the community and not so much about making a dollar.

“It’s beautiful,” she says, slowly turning her head to take in the art – plus strings of lit Christmas lights, a bedazzling array of exhibits and photos framed behind glass.

“I like seeing real history.”