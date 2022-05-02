ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Mama Bear: How Kyle Anderson's mom helped her son to the NBA

By Candace Echols
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zaWsA_0fQFt6wV00

Mom Suzanne Anderson and a young Kyle Anderson (Photo courtesy Suzanne Anderson)

Ralph Waldo Emerson once said, “Men are what their mothers made them.”

The Memphis Grizzlies mother/son stories The Daily Memphian will run over the next week are as varied as the players themselves, but woven together, they prove the truth behind Emerson’s observation. The road to the NBA is not for the faint of heart, and nobody knows that better than a mother.

This week, The Daily Memphian will bring you stories of three “mama bears.” Today, it’s Suzanne Anderson, the mother of Grizzlies player Kyle Anderson.

Later this week, we’ll also have stories on Terri Carmichael Jackson, mom to Jaren Jackson Jr., and Marquita Williams, mom to Ziaire Williams.

Suzanne Anderson has five grown children — Memphis Grizzlies forward/guard Kyle Anderson is the youngest — and she seems to be the type of person who isn’t shocked by much.

She exudes that kind of steady strength that comes from a great deal of life experience, and you can hear it in the way she laughs. She is grounded, kind and proud of her children — all of them.

“We never let anyone get a big head in our family. Everyone played a sport,” she said. “Kyle would keep a record of the day’s wins and losses and on Saturday nights, he would give anyone in the family who lost the title of ‘bum boy’ — and nobody wanted that!”

That camaraderie meant the brothers and sisters all had each other’s backs in a way.

“All four of the other kids in our family sacrificed for Kyle to be in the position he is in now — each in his or her own, unique way. Whether it was money, picking him up from practice on a Friday night instead of going out with friends, washing his uniform for another game the next day — whatever it was — they all sacrificed in some way to help him.”

But there’s a beauty to that because now, Suzanne said, they all feel his success.

What fans see out on the court is one man wearing one jersey with the number one on the back. What they don’t see is the invisible cloud of support behind him. Kyle’s siblings are part of his village, but they weren’t the only ones encouraging him along.

The coach’s kid

“Kyle never turned down a tournament,” Suzanne said. “He was never afraid to play, no matter what area of town, and he actually became well known for that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mfbOz_0fQFt6wV00

Kyle Anderson was born in New York City, the youngest of Suzanne and Kyle “Big Kyle” Anderson’s five children. The family lived in New Jersey. (Photo courtesy of Suzanne Anderson)

Kyle Anderson was born in New York City but grew up in New Jersey. When he was about 14 to 15 years old, Suzanne started noticing that her son was earning respect from people who hosted tournaments in rough areas of Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx, just because he would show up to play.

“I remember one Christmas Eve when I pulled up to a gym door in a tough part of town: ‘That’s the door. Get out,’ I told him. Kyle looked back at me and said, ‘You get out.’ I laughed and said, ‘We’ll get out together.’ ”

That willingness to play anywhere won the admiration of the basketball community in the greater NYC area, and those people came together to make up the community component of Kyle’s village.

While the Andersons lived in New Jersey, Suzanne worked full-time with an investment banking firm in New York City. Kyle’s dad — Big Kyle — was an educator and a coach, so on days when Suzanne worked late, Big Kyle coached his team with toddler Kyle on his hip. There are photos of Kyle sleeping on the gym floor because — as every mother knows — when you need a nap, you just need a nap.

But, as Kyle got older, he quit napping and started practicing with the team.

He played up with the older guys, but since he was the youngest and shortest, his dad always put him in as a guard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zvj5C_0fQFt6wV00

Kyle Anderson, shown with his mom, Suzanne, played college basketball at UCLA. (Courtesy of Suzanne Anderson)

His height arrived between the ninth and 10th grades, when he shot up 6 inches. In all, he grew to be 6-foot-9 and developed the body of a forward, but deep down, he hung on to the heart of a guard. His interest in UCLA, where he would eventually go to college, was sparked by the program’s willingness to play tall guards.

A few years down the road, Kyle’s parents got divorced and Suzanne found herself raising her children as a single mom, which challenged her devotion to the dream.

Advice to take to the NBA

“When I was working in the city, I would leave work at 4 p.m., jog to the Port Authority bus station and ride the bus home to pick him up. I wouldn’t eat or drink in the few minutes that I was at home,” Suzanne said, “because I didn’t want to have to go to the bathroom on the way back. He and I would turn around and head right back into the city for a tournament.”

Kyle knew from his earliest years that he wanted to play in the NBA, and Suzanne was there for that dream.

She remembers one time when she loaded the family up for a tournament in Charlottesville, Virginia. There wasn’t money in the bank for flights, so everybody got cozy in the car.

The game was at 8 p.m. and when it was over, Suzanne and the kids got right back in the car and drove through the night, arriving home at 4 a.m. — just in time for her to catch a few winks before showing up at work.

Those years were tough, but the difficulty toughened Kyle in a way that would come to serve him well in the NBA, his mother said.

It’s been a long road since then, and Suzanne has advice for those parents whose children want to be the next Kyle Anderson:

“I think parents should work hard to stay interested in their children and in what they do. Go to games. Go to practices. I would encourage parents to ask their kids what made them happy or sad,” she said. “Ask how the coach felt about everything. Don’t have headphones on or be looking at your phone during their games. It’s very important that parents stay interested.”

But, what else? Is there some sort of concrete advice, some practice parents might want to follow, something they can check off a list somewhere?

“First,” Suzanne said, “if you sign your child up to play on a team, you have to surrender him or her to the coach. It is not easy, but it’s best if you try not to talk about the coach negatively because kids pick up on that. Kyle has had both bad coaches and good ones, but that’s life.

“The other thing is this: Don’t talk negatively about other NBA or WNBA players. These athletes practice so hard and push themselves beyond human limitations. If people could see these five-hour practices — see how tired the players are — and know that they have to come home to their own families afterward, they would be amazed at what it takes to be a part of the NBA.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FMNsi_0fQFt6wV00

Kyle Anderson’s years playing in youth basketball tournaments were tough, but the difficulty toughened him in a way that would serve him well in the NBA, Suzanne Anderson said. (Photo courtesy of Suzanne Anderson)

With his Grizzlies’ schedule, Kyle often will fly home after an away game, arrive at 4 a.m., and his 2-year-old will wake up at 6 a.m. He wants to spend time with his son and help Crystal, his fiancée, so he’s up at 6 a.m., too.

As a matter of fact, it’s not an easy life. But it’s worth it, Suzanne says.

“You know those moments when you’re putting the laundry away on a Sunday night and suddenly, he grabs a pair of balled-up socks out of the basket and shoots it over you into the sock drawer and says, ‘And Kyle Anderson shoots over his mom and he makes it!’ like he’s the announcer? That’s what I hear in the moments when I watch him play on TV.

“And I have those moments all the time.”

