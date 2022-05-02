ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than 15,000 jobs are available in Vermont. But what do they pay?

By Dan D'Ambrosio, Burlington Free Press
 2 days ago

There are more than 15,000 jobs open out there, according to a weekly report prepared by the Vermont Department of Labor , but most of them offer modest pay.

The jobs are broken down by five regions in the report: Northeast, Northwest, Southwest, Southeast and Central.

In the Northwest region, which includes Chittenden County, the featured jobs include an aircraft cabin cleaner at Unifi Aviation in South Burlington paying $16.50 per hour; a brewery tour guide at City Brew Tours Burlington paying $18 per hour, plus tips; and a spare parts coordinator at Husky Injection in Milton, a landscape specialist at TruGreen in South Burlington and a route specialist at Primo Water North American in Williston, all of which pay based on your experience.

Looking around other regions of the state, among the highest paying jobs featured is a help desk analyst position at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont in Berlin, which pays $20 to $25 per hour. Also, Ambler Design LLC in Stowe is looking for a landscape stone mason and is willing to pay between $18 and $28 per hour.

Reed & Reed is looking for carpenters in Brattleboro and says the pay is "negotiable." You can make $18 to $20 per hour as an auto detailer at JLS Auto in Vernon. You'll get paid per load as a truck driver for McNally's Trucking, LLC in Johnson.

See also: 'We're not babysitters.' Vermont early childhood educators seek professional status

Contact Dan D’Ambrosio at 802-660-1841 or ddambrosio@freepressmedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @DanDambrosioVT. This coverage is only possible with support from our readers.

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: More than 15,000 jobs are available in Vermont. But what do they pay?

Comments / 2

Scott Campbell
2d ago

Getting $9.00 an hour is more than getting nothing. an hour. It should be pointed out that people think they are worth more pay than they actually deserve.

Reply
3
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Jobs
