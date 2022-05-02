ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood hot spots: Tommy Lee Jones movie 'Finestkind' shooting in Scituate and Weymouth

By Dana Barbuto, The Patriot Ledger
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01hTbS_0fQFt2Pb00

Two South Shore towns are ready for their closeup in the crime thriller “Finestkind,” which stars Tommy Lee Jones, Jenna Ortega, Ben Foster and Toby Wallace.

The production took over a home on Edward Foster Road near Peggotty Beach in Scituate to shoot scenes this weekend. No stars were seen outside in the seaside neighborhood Saturday morning, but yellow-and-black signs (sporting the code name “Cruller”) posted at intersections from Hanover to Scituate indicated an active film production.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z0Fpk_0fQFt2Pb00

Signs hanging at Assinippi Center, the Route 3A rotary and New Kent Street directed cast and crew to the set. A security guard paced along the driveway of the home on Edward Foster Road, next to the Scituate Maritime Center, a fully operational boatyard and marina. The 3,684-square foot home has a wraparound porch, a three-car garage, a roof deck and a widow’s walk. A white catering tent and crew parking area were set up nearby on Inner Harbor Road.

Set amid the New Bedford fishing industry, “Finestkind'' follows two estranged brothers (Foster and Wallace) who get tangled up with an organized crime syndicate in Boston while a young woman (Ortega) is caught in the crossfire. Along the way, sacrifices are made and the bonds between brothers, friends and a father (Jones) are tested.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JDZE3_0fQFt2Pb00

Tobin Bridge replica in Weymouth

A few miles away in Weymouth, the “Finestkind” crew is also busy putting together pieces of rustic green steel to build a replica of the Tobin Bridge inside The Hangout, a 33,000-square-foot former fighter-jet hangar left over from Union Point’s previous life as the South Weymouth Naval Air Station. The bridge scenes will be filmed in front of a green screen.

At Union Point on Saturday, “crew” parking and “basecamp” placards were hung on light posts and telephone poles surrounding the area at 26 Memorial Ave. A large white catering tent was set up in the parking lot of The Hangout. About a dozen film production trucks and vans filled the parking lot. About a week ago, the outline of the bridge and rows of illuminated lights were visible to passersby through an open doorway and windows.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ymmuh_0fQFt2Pb00

Director Adam McKay last used the hulking gray hangar to re-create London’s Wembley Stadium for his Oscar-nominated satire “Don’t Look Up.” Other movies shot at The Hangout were the video-game blockbuster “Free Guy,” Mark Wahlberg’s “Patriots Day,” Jake Gyllenhaal’s “Stronger,” Disney’s “Godmothered” and Paul Feig’s all-female reboot of “Ghostbusters.” Scituate has served as the backdrop for scenes from “The Witches of Eastwick,” “Good Kids,” “Thoroughbreds” and the Netflix movie “The Sleepover.”

The majority of the filming for “Finestkind” will take place in the Whaling City with other stops in Fairhaven, Stoughton and Brockton. The production started in late April and will wrap up mid-June.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AojpS_0fQFt2Pb00

“Finestkind '' will debut on Paramount+ in late 2022. The movie was written and is being directed by Brian Helgeland, who was born in Providence and grew up in New Bedford. Helgeland won an Oscar for penning 1997’s crime noir “LA Confidential” and wrote the screenplay for the Boston-set “Mystic River.” He also wrote and directed the Jackie Robinson biopic "42" with Chadwick Boseman and "Legend" with Tom Hardy.

The title of the film is Helgeland’s nod to New Bedford fishermen. The phrase “finest kind” was commonly used in New England fishing communities to mean the best. In a statement from Paramount+, Helgeland said he feels “privileged” to make this movie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47HWBS_0fQFt2Pb00

“Having spent a year after college as a Massachusetts fisherman, I created a script that brings a level of authenticity by being able to weave in my own personal experiences,” Helgeland said. “I come from a long line of commercial fishermen and have experienced their hard-working world firsthand.”

The film is being produced by Gary Foster and Russ Krasnoff of Krasnoff/Foster Entertainment.

Kendall Cooper Casting is filling roles for extras throughout the filming schedule. Go to https://www.kendallcooper.com/finestkind.html for more information.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MKy2O_0fQFt2Pb00

More movies shot on the South Shore

Moviemaking is as busy as ever in the region. “Finestkind” is the latest high-profile project to film on the South Shore in recent months. “Boston Strangler” with Keira Knightley filmed scenes in a former elementary school in Braintree. The Christmas movie-musical "Spirited," which filmed scenes at the South Shore Plaza and stars Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell, will premiere on Apple TV+ this December. Ben Affleck’s “The Tender Bar” filmed in a residential neighborhood in Braintree last year and can be streamed on Amazon Prime.

Additional films to shoot on the South Shore in the past year include "Confess, Fletch," the crime-comedy reboot with Jon Hamm in the title role, and the Whitney Houston biopic "I Wanna Dance with Somebody," hitting theaters Dec. 23. Some scenes for the HBO Max series "Julia," about famed chef Julia Childs, were shot at Adams Shore Supermarket in Quincy.

Reach Dana Barbuto at dbarbuto@patriotledger.com.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Hollywood hot spots: Tommy Lee Jones movie 'Finestkind' shooting in Scituate and Weymouth

