Cumberland County, NC

Cumberland County Schools superintendent proposes budget with raises for employees

By Steve DeVane, The Fayetteville Observer
 2 days ago
The head of Cumberland County Schools is asking the county to provide the school system with an additional $5.1 million in the next fiscal year.

Superintendent Marvin Connelly Jr. presented his recommended budget to the Board of Education's budget and finance committee Thursday. The budget seeks $88.2 million in local funding from the county Board of Commissioners, which is 6.2% higher than the current year.

Connelly said most of the increase would go toward providing cost-of-living raises and other salary increases for school employees.

Clyde Locklear, associate superintendent of business operations for Cumberland County Schools, told the committee that the total cost of the salary and supplement increases is about $19.46 million. He said that about $3.9 million of that can come from state and federal funds and other sources, leaving the funds needed at about $15.56 million.

The recommended budget calls for asking commissioners to “launch a funding model” that would provide money “to implement competitive salary and supplement schedules” for school employees.

Connelly said the budget calls for the school system to use money from its fund balance and COVID-19 relief funds to pay $10.4 million for the increases in the first year and $5.2 million in the second year. The county would provide all the funding from the third year on, he said.

“We understand that implementing this funding overnight may not be feasible for the county,” he said.

Board member Charles McKellar said he supported the proposal.

“I really believe that it’s the right way to go,” he said.

McKellar said the budget puts the request in the hands of the commissioners.

“I think as a board that’s all that we can do,” he said “We give it to them, and we’re honest and up front with what our needs are.”

The committee voted unanimously to approve the budget. Board member Carrie Sutton is chair of the committee. McKellar, Donna Vann and Susan Williams also are on the committee.

The full school board is expected to consider the recommendation at its May 10 meeting.

Locklear said the school board is required by state law to present a proposed budget to county commissioners by May 15.

The total proposed budget is $699 million, which is 8% less than the current year. It provides employees with a 2.5% salary increase or raises up to $15 an hour for those who make less than that amount now.

Connelly said that as the COVID-19 pandemic ends, school officials have an opportunity “and most importantly, a moral imperative” to work together to help students learn while supporting the employees.

“They deserve no less,” he said.

Connelly said the budget seeks to ensure that “every student will have equitable access to engaging learning that prepares them to be competitive, collaborative, and successful in our global world.”

Local news editor Steve DeVane can be reached at sdevane@fayobserver.com or 910-486-3572.

