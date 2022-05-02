ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craven County, NC

Statistics say this is the year Craven County will see another hurricane

By Trevor Dunnell, Sun Journal
Sun Journal
Sun Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HhQvX_0fQFsxJ200

The start of the Atlantic hurricane season officially begins on June 1 and ends on November 30. Meteorologists expect another active season for 2022 but what does that mean for Craven County?

In 2016 and 2018, residents in eastern North Carolina witnessed two historical flooding events from the likes of Hurricane Matthew and Hurricane Florence. Four years later, the reminisces of Florence are still being felt in Craven.

It is not a question of "if" but a question of "when" will the next big storm hit our area. Just because the start of hurricane season isn't officially until June doesn't mean residents shouldn't begin to prepare now.

Named storms have formed prior to the official start of the hurricane season in half of the past 10-15 years, including each of the past seven years from 2015 to 2021, according to the National Weather Service.

After two of the most active hurricane seasons on record in 2020 and 2021, there are 19 tropical storms predicted to form, nine of which will become hurricanes, as previously reported by USA Today.

Of the nine predicted hurricanes, four are expected to spin into major hurricanes – Category 3, 4, or 5 – with sustained wind speeds of 111 mph or greater. There is a 71% chance at least one major hurricane will make landfall in the USA.

USA TODAY: CSU forecasters predict another active hurricane season with 19 tropical storms, 9 hurricanes

This year's names for storms are Alex, Bonnie, Colin, Danielle, Earl, Fiona, Gaston, Hermine, Ian, Julia, Karl, Lisa, Martin, Nicole, Owen, Paula, Richard, Shary, Tobias, Virginie, and Walter.

Will any of the predicted storms come our way? the answer: more than likely

Hurricanes have affected New Bern in seven out of the last 10 years, but that does not include what is considered tropical storms, tropical depressions, and other classifications.

A total of 84 tropical cyclones made landfall over the 169-year period from 1851 to 2020, which means NC averages a tropical cyclone every two years, according to the North Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

Out of the 84 listed tropical storms, 52 of those were hurricanes. This means North Carolina averages one hurricane every three years.

However, after Florence, hurricane seasons have shown to be busier than statistics show with Hurricane Dorian in 2019 and Hurricane Isaias in 2020. Each brought minimal damage compared to Florence's rath but if statistics hold true as they did before Florence, it could mean residents will observe another storm in the next six to eight months.

A decade of storms: Hurricanes have affected New Bern in 7 out of the last 10 years

Make your emergency preparations now

A hurricane preparedness kit is a must for residents in eastern North Carolina.

Craven County Emergency Service's website includes links you can follow to find out if your home is in a flood zone. If it is, you should have an evacuation plan, knowing where you can go to wait out the storm.

It isn’t always necessary to leave the area – friends or families whose homes are not in the flood zone may be ready to take you in, and all the hurricane-prone counties have shelters set up where you need only bring the supplies you need.

You should also do an update check on your flood insurance.

As for your kit, FEMA suggests a gallon of water per person, per day, non-perishable, easily prepared food, a flashlight, and a battery-powered or hand crank radio. Also, include any medications and first aid kit, sanitation and hygiene items, important personal documents, a cell phone charger, and extra fuel.

FEMA advises a 3-day supply if you plan to evacuate and a 7-day supply for home.

Reporter Trevor Dunnell can be reached by email at tdunnell@newbernsj.com. Please consider supporting local journalism by signing up for a digital subscription.

Comments / 0

Related
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
New Bern, NC
City
Gaston, NC
City
Atlantic, NC
Craven County, NC
Government
County
Craven County, NC
Daily Mail

Billiard ball-size hailstones, freezing blizzards and raging tornadoes tear across South and Midwest as spring takes a back seat

Major storms pummeled parts of the South and Central U.S. with tornadoes, record-breaking sized hail and historic blizzard conditions, causing widespread damage, thousands of power outages, and leaving dozens of people injured. Tornado watches and warnings remained in effect for northern Iowa, a section of central Texas and parts of...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Hurricane#Hurricane Preparedness#Hurricane Isaias#Hurricane Hermine#Hurricanes#Usa Today#Csu
country1037fm.com

One of the Worst Places to Die in the U.S. is North Carolina

Ready to kick the bucket? North Carolina is apparently one of the worst states for dying. Here’s the truth: there are no good places to die. According to Policy Genius, some states are much worse places to die than others due to a variety of factors. “But where you...
POLITICS
WBTW News13

WATCH: Bear walks through North Carolina town

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — It wasn’t a beary normal day in downtown Asheville. According to the Asheville Police Department, officers responded to an unusual call Thursday afternoon of a bear walking around downtown. Police said the black bear, wearing a Wildlife enforcement tracking collar seemed to want a day in the park. In the video, […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
The Week

What to expect from this year's 'hotter and drier than normal' summer

It's only spring, but already there are dozens of wildfires burning in New Mexico and Nebraska. Meanwhile, officials in Southern California are warning some residents that unless they start drastically conserving water, they may face a full outdoor watering ban. With the situation already so extreme in some parts of the United States, what can Americans expect when it comes to fires, heat, and droughts this summer? Here's everything you need to know:
NEBRASKA STATE
CBS Miami

Hurricane Season 2022: Time To Take Stock Of Supplies

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The start of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season is about a month away but it’s never too early to get yourself ‘storm ready’. Now is a great time to check your insurance policy and stock up on supplies. Some important items on FEMA’s disaster supply checklist include water, batteries, first aid kits, cell phone chargers, a whistle, flashlights, non-perishable food items, and cash just to name a few. Home Depot said the items that fly off the shelves when storms are approaching include generators and batteries. They said it’s better to shop early for the things you might need –...
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

North Carolina city files lawsuit over collapsed arches

HICKORY, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina city is suing three companies over the collapse of decorative, 40-ton wooden arches along a pedestrian walkway in February. The lawsuit was filed by the city of Hickory in Catawba County Superior Court on Wednesday, the Hickory Daily Record reported. It names Neill Grading & Construction Co., Mooresville-based subcontractor Dane Construction and Oregon-based arch manufacturer Western Wood Structures.
HICKORY, NC
Sun Journal

Sun Journal

1K+
Followers
400
Post
250K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Bern, NC from New Bern Sun Journal.

 http://newbernsj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy