Craven County, NC

It's time for Spring cleaning! Help keep Craven County beautiful at the Clean Sweep event

By Symone Graham, Sun Journal
 2 days ago
Spring cleaning season isn't just for your closet. It's also a great time to declutter high litter areas in Craven County's streets and neighborhoods.

Come on out Saturday, May 7, for the county's Spring Clean Sweep event starting at 9 a.m. in New Bern and Havelock. There will be a sign-up table set up at the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center for volunteers to come and get their cleaning supplies. Another sign-up table will be in the parking lot at the Havelock City Hall.

Anyone can volunteer in the annual event which is generally held four times a year. Supplies will be provided at the sign-up tables such as gloves, trash bags, litter grabbers and safety vests.

The event host will provide designated litter pick-up locations, but if a volunteer knows of a different neighborhood not on the list, they can clean up their own location.

"Any group that needs volunteer hours or any business that needs community involvement, it's open to anyone," said Pam Hawkins of the Soil & Water Conservation District and member of the Clean Sweep Committee. "It benefits the county tremendously."

Hawkins said not only does volunteering help keep the area cleaner, but it also protects Craven County's water quality and wildlife.

Picking up extra litter from the streets could prevent trash from reaching ditches, then eventually streams and rivers. The cleanup will also protect animals in the water or that may have gotten in contact with trash that may be harmful to them.

"As Craven County citizens, we should be proud of the county that we live in," she said. "Not only want it to be clean and safe for us and for our children, but also for our visitors that come to Craven County, which we know we have a lot of... We take ownership of our county and we want it to look beautiful because we have such an amazing county that we live in as far as natural beauty."

Where are the clean up areas?

Several places in New Bern and Havelock were determined to be high litter areas by the Clean Sweep committee. Chosen pick-up spots in New Bern were Red Robin Lane, Neuse Avenue, Pinetree Drive, Academic Drive, Howell Road, Lori Drive, Newman Drive and Sheryl Lane.

Areas that need volunteering in Havelock are Webb Boulevard, Belltown Road, North Shephard Street, Cunningham Boulevard, Shipman Road and Middle School Lane.

What volunteers should know

Where do the trash bags go after they've been filled? After the event, the committee arranged for filled trash bags to be picked up, so no volunteers would need to worry about disposing of them.

Hawkins said she also suggests volunteers wear closed-toed shoes and dress in what is comfortable to them. Bringing a hat and sunscreen would also be beneficial in case it's a hot, bright sunny day.

"We want to keep it clean and we want to keep it safe," she said. "And we want other people to see that we take ownership in that."

Can't make it Saturday? Future Clean Sweep events will be held on Aug. 6 and Oct. 1 of this year. For more information about the event, call (252) 633-0397.

Reporter Symone Graham covers local public safety for the Sun Journal. Have a story tip or idea? Send it her way at sgraham@gannett.com.

