Cumberland County, NC

The Fayetteville Observer Forum: Was the prosecutor’s decision fair in the Jason Walker shooting?

By The Fayetteville Observer
By The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
 2 days ago
Jeffrey Hash, an off-duty Cumberland County sheriff’s lieutenant, shot to death Jason Walker in a traffic incident on Jan. 8.

Walker, who was 37 and African American, had jumped onto Hash’s vehicle, according to eyewitness accounts, including that of Walker’s father. The aftermath of the shooting was captured on video.

The Cumberland County District Attorney’s office recused itself, and state officials took over the case. Regular protests calling for justice for Walker have been held since.

In an April 21 letter, Kimberley Spahos, director of the N.C. Conference of District Attorneys, found that Hash’s shooting was justified on grounds of self-defense. The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation's findings said Walker jumped on the hood, tore off the windshield wiper and struck the vehicle’s front glass with enough force to shatter the windshield, spraying shards of glass onto Hash and his wife in the passenger seat.

Hash got out of the car and Walker lunged at him according to the SBI account. Hash, who was armed, saw something in Walker’s hand but was “unsure whether it was the windshield wiper or something else,” according to the account. Hash shot Walker four times — in the head, in the chest, in the back and in the thigh.

Ben Crump, a nationally known civil rights attorney who is representing Walker’s family, said in a statement: “The decision from the special prosecutor to not press charges against Jeffrey Hash is upsetting to everyone who knew and loved Jason in his life and has mourned his untimely death.”

He criticized self-defense laws in North Carolina that he said enabled people to pull the trigger too readily.

Two days after Spahos' letter, protests on Walker’s behalf resumed during the city’s Dogwood Festival. The protesters chanted Jason Walker’s name at the Market House downtown.

We ask our readers: What are your own thoughts? Did the prosecutor reach a fair conclusion in this case? Was Hash’s use of force reasonable or excessive?

Share your comments online or in the form above or send an email to eletters@fayobserver.com, subject line: Observer Forum. You can also comment in the Facebook group “Community Conversations With Myron.”

We will publish a selection of responses.

Margie Robinson
2d ago

No it was not. It did not take that amount of force to defend himself from a attack if he felt threatened. Shooting someone four times is excessive force. He is a officer he should have known how to stop a attacker without killing them.

Rayne
2d ago

They went by the autopsy report. Just like the Michael Brown case, "witness statements" didn't support the forensic and medical examiner's findings. And as usual, people see only skin color. Funny how they only see that when a black person is killed by a cop but never with any other race.

Dinah Goodman
2d ago

no it is not. The officer could have easily driven away in his vehicle. instead, he chose to get out and shoot the man. it was unreasonable force.

