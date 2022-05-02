ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville LGBTQ organization is at risk of disbanding if vacating board seats aren't filled

By Akira Kyles, The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40B4pb_0fQFstm800

The Fayetteville chapter of a national LGBTQ advocacy group is at risk of disbanding if it doesn't find new members for its board.

The national PFLAG organization was founded in 1973. The Fayetteville chapter was started in 2017 by local parents of LGBTQ children, according to Devra Thomas, chapter president.

The board is made up of the president, secretary and treasurer. Thomas said the group wants to fill the positions by the end of May so that the organization can participate in the Fayetteville Pride Festival.

"I trust that there will be people who will be like, 'Oh my gosh, this is the opportunity that I was looking for,'" Thomas said. "But the very real opposite side of that is that basically if we don't find (board members) by the end of May, we're going to have to shut our doors because there's no people to run the organization."

Thomas said board positions are generally held for two years, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused the current members to stay on a year longer.

Even though serving as chapter president since 2019 was great for Thomas, she said she wishes she could have done more during her tenure.

"I wish we hadn't had the pandemic and I could have been helping the community more and been more visible and been involved with more schools and more parents," she said.

Thomas, who is moving out of the area, said she would still like to be involved with the organization but it's time for some "fresh life."

"It's been three years. I feel like it's time for a change, time for someone else to come in and breathe new life into the activities and the networking and partners," she said.

A large component of PFLAG is helping parents of LGBTQ youth support their children after they come out.

"PFLAG plays a vital role in our community as a resource and support network for LGBTQ individuals and their families," said Katrinna Marsden, president of Fayetteville Pride. "At Fayetteville Pride, we often get questions from parents about how to support their children who have come out, or hear stories from the LGBTQ community about struggles to openly communicate with their family."

According to Marsden, PFLAG helps create a bridge of education, understanding and acceptance.

According to Thomas, PFLAG also directs parents to other resources in the community, such as school counselors or Fayetteville Pride.

Thomas said the main purpose of PFLAG is to show parents they aren't alone and that there are others experiencing the same things.

"We think we're the only ones who have kids who have ever done whatever it is they're doing in the history of the world," she said. "That's so not the case. Even within our own community, there are other kids and there are other families who are going through the same thing."

Thomas said the ideal candidate for the board is a local member of the LGBTQ community, a parent of LGBTQ youth or someone who's had prior experience working with a nonprofit organization.

She said that the positions aren't time-consuming.

"There are months when there are more hours, but there are months when there's just a meeting and it's some emails. It can be as much as someone feels called to do," she said. "I think, like with any nonprofit, when you're on the frontlines working with people, there is definitely a sense of pride, joy, one of those feel-good feelings about making a difference in people's lives."

For more information or to apply for one of the positions, email the organization at pflagfayetteville@gmail.com. Applicants should include information on their background and community involvement.

Staff writer Akira Kyles can be reached at akyles@gannett.com.

Comments / 26

Donna AndJim Call
2d ago

Parents of children. Hummmmm ok so - God teaches me to live people where they are at. Although , there is the story of soddom and Gomorrah . And the scriptures where it says they must repent- So- parents of this group- we all know this is not right. Just gotta pray. God made Adam and Eve.

Reply
3
Dale 1976
2d ago

hopefully they won't get any seats filled besides some seats on a plane with a one way ticket to Mozambique

Reply(1)
7
Eric Britt
2d ago

Avoid problems, don't advertise your sexuallity on your shoulder, gay or straight.

Reply(1)
8
Related
Teen Vogue

An Ohio Professor Who Refused to Use a Transgender Student's Pronouns Won a $400,000 Settlement

Shawnee State University in Ohio settled a lawsuit brought on by a professor after the university reprimanded him for refusing to use a transgender student's correct pronouns. Philosophy professor Nicholas Meriwether sued the school, claiming it violated his constitutional rights, and is now receiving a $400,000 payout plus attorneys' fees. As debates around gender and sexuality in the classroom pick up speed across the country, advocates worry about the effect on transgender students.
OHIO STATE
Salon

The "parental rights" movement is harming our children

Across the country, students are struggling to regain a sense of normalcy as they cope with the loss and emotional hardship of the pandemic. This is especially true in Florida and Texas, where there are severe teacher shortages and underfunded public school systems, we parents are concerned for our children's well-being and futures.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fayetteville, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Society
Mic

Lawmakers are introducing new mental health legislation to protect LGBTQ+ youth

Nationwide, conservatives have spent the past year attacking LGBTQ+ communities through legislation like Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill. It’s exhausting enough to see these bills as a grown adult, but imagine being a child or teenager during this time. In response to what’s now an acutely growing crisis, progressive lawmakers are introducing a new bill to address LGBTQ+ mental health.
FLORIDA STATE
Fatherly

Nearly 20% of Trans and Nonbinary Youth Attempted Suicide Last Year

Rates of suicidal thoughts in LGBTQ youth have increased over the last three years, according to a report from advocacy group The Trevor Project. The fourth annual National Survey on LGBTQ Youth Mental Health compiled data from close to 34,000 LGBTQ people aged 13 to 24 to assess the state of mental health within the community, and the results are sobering.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonprofit Organization#Lgbtq Community#Racism#Fayetteville Lgbtq
The Fayetteville Observer

The Fayetteville Observer

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
723K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fayetteville, NC from The Fayetteville Observer.

 http://fayobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy