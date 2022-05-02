Fayetteville LGBTQ organization is at risk of disbanding if vacating board seats aren't filled

The Fayetteville chapter of a national LGBTQ advocacy group is at risk of disbanding if it doesn't find new members for its board.

The national PFLAG organization was founded in 1973. The Fayetteville chapter was started in 2017 by local parents of LGBTQ children, according to Devra Thomas, chapter president.

The board is made up of the president, secretary and treasurer. Thomas said the group wants to fill the positions by the end of May so that the organization can participate in the Fayetteville Pride Festival.

"I trust that there will be people who will be like, 'Oh my gosh, this is the opportunity that I was looking for,'" Thomas said. "But the very real opposite side of that is that basically if we don't find (board members) by the end of May, we're going to have to shut our doors because there's no people to run the organization."

Thomas said board positions are generally held for two years, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused the current members to stay on a year longer.

Even though serving as chapter president since 2019 was great for Thomas, she said she wishes she could have done more during her tenure.

"I wish we hadn't had the pandemic and I could have been helping the community more and been more visible and been involved with more schools and more parents," she said.

Thomas, who is moving out of the area, said she would still like to be involved with the organization but it's time for some "fresh life."

"It's been three years. I feel like it's time for a change, time for someone else to come in and breathe new life into the activities and the networking and partners," she said.

A large component of PFLAG is helping parents of LGBTQ youth support their children after they come out.

"PFLAG plays a vital role in our community as a resource and support network for LGBTQ individuals and their families," said Katrinna Marsden, president of Fayetteville Pride. "At Fayetteville Pride, we often get questions from parents about how to support their children who have come out, or hear stories from the LGBTQ community about struggles to openly communicate with their family."

According to Marsden, PFLAG helps create a bridge of education, understanding and acceptance.

According to Thomas, PFLAG also directs parents to other resources in the community, such as school counselors or Fayetteville Pride.

Thomas said the main purpose of PFLAG is to show parents they aren't alone and that there are others experiencing the same things.

"We think we're the only ones who have kids who have ever done whatever it is they're doing in the history of the world," she said. "That's so not the case. Even within our own community, there are other kids and there are other families who are going through the same thing."

Thomas said the ideal candidate for the board is a local member of the LGBTQ community, a parent of LGBTQ youth or someone who's had prior experience working with a nonprofit organization.

She said that the positions aren't time-consuming.

"There are months when there are more hours, but there are months when there's just a meeting and it's some emails. It can be as much as someone feels called to do," she said. "I think, like with any nonprofit, when you're on the frontlines working with people, there is definitely a sense of pride, joy, one of those feel-good feelings about making a difference in people's lives."

For more information or to apply for one of the positions, email the organization at pflagfayetteville@gmail.com. Applicants should include information on their background and community involvement.

