Fayetteville, NC

Railroad crossings in downtown Fayetteville will close for repairs in May

By F.T. Norton, The Fayetteville Observer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BVkoa_0fQFsstP00

Several downtown railroad crossings will be closed periodically this month for repair and maintenance, according to CSX Transportation.

The closures will last for about five days and will require motorists to take an alternate route. Signs at the sites will mark the detour routes.

The locations and dates of crossing closures are as follows:

• Tuesday: Hay Street at Hillsborough/Winslow street.

• May 30: Cumberland Street.

• May 30: Moore Street.

• May 30: Franklin Street at Winslow Street.

• May 30: Russell Street at Winslow Street.

Military & crime editor F.T. Norton can be reached at fnorton@fayobserver.com.

