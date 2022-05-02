Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Amherst, Appomattox, Bath, Bedford, Botetourt by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 12:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Beckham; Custer; Roger Mills; Washita A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CDT FOR WASHITA...SOUTHEASTERN ROGER MILLS...SOUTHERN CUSTER AND EASTERN BECKHAM COUNTIES At 1252 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dill City, moving northeast at 40 mph. Additional severe thunderstorms were located south of Sayre and Elk City moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Elk City, Clinton, Sayre, Cordell, Burns Flat, Sentinel, Arapaho, Hammon, Dill City, Canute, Corn, Butler, Carter, Bessie, Rocky, Foss, Retrop, Delhi, Foss Reservoir and Berlin. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
