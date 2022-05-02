ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's next for the old Squires restaurant in Hanover?

By Wheeler Cowperthwaite, The Patriot Ledger
 2 days ago
  • Squires closed in August 2020

HANOVER – The former Squires restaurant property in Hanover is in limbo after plans to turn it into a Mexican restaurant were shelved.

The Hanover Planning Board voted Monday night to accept the withdrawal, without prejudice, of plans to expand the building at 1202 Washington St. by 57% and add a 1,404-square-foot patio space.

After submitting a proposal for the addition, the owners of the Cancun Restaurant in Kingston and their attorney, Lindsay Wilson, instead want to tear down and rebuild the restaurant without seeking a special permit from the board, Hanover Town Planner Christine Stickney said.

Wilson did not respond to requests for comment.

Special permits allow the planning board increased oversight and control over a project.

Stickney said there was not enough parking on the lot and the restaurant does not meet the town's zoning rules.

"We're coming up on the two-year mark in August," she said. "The building as it stands with the restaurant use is protected until August. If it's not operational by then, they'll have to come in for a special permit even for a restaurant."

Hanover building news:Chick-fil-A removes seats after losing parking spaces at back of lot

Planning board Chairwoman MaryAnn Brugnoli said the applicants told her they have spent $100,000 working on plans to rebuild the restaurant, but the cost of building materials likely drove up the cost, as did problems getting more parking spaces.

During the only other public meeting on the project in January, Wilson said parking concerns could be alleviated with an agreement with the next-door business, KAM Appliances, to use its parking lot in the evenings.

'We'll stay busy for a while':South Shore residents rush for residential renovations as costs soar

Last call:Hanover landmark Squires closes after 40 years

Stickney said internal renovations could be done without a special permit from the planning board, so long as they are for a restaurant.

Let's Eat, Ledgerland:Skillet in Weymouth serves a tasty experience

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Patriot Ledger subscription.

Reach reporter Wheeler Cowperthwaite at wcowperthwaite@patriotledger.com.

