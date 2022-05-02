New exhibit of pastel art coming to Front Street Gallery in Scituate

SCITUATE – Sweet pinks, bold blues and vibrant yellows signify spring in "Whispers of Pastels," the next exhibit at Front Street Art Gallery.

The show features pastel paintings by local artists Christine Bodnar, of Marshfield, and Eileen Casey, a Sandwich resident who grew up in Scituate.

The exhibit will be on view from May 4 to May 29. It is the next entry in "Discover the Art of Scituate," a yearlong program of Scituate-themed exhibits.

Front Street Art Gallery is a juried cooperative gallery of more than 20 local artists and artisans.

It is run by the Scituate Arts Association, a nonprofit that offers classes and artist residencies at the Ellis House.

The gallery is at 124 Front St. Hours are Wednesday through Sunday, noon to 5 p.m., or by appointment.

For more information, call 781-545-6150 or visit frontstreetartgallery.com.

