Top Buttons in Winter Haven hosts a day of service for at-risk girls

When she was younger, Brianna Wilson attended a Top Buttons event and remembers only clothes being offered back then.

Since then the organization has expanded and, now, she loves the new services.

“I see that there are more options to choose from that will help us more in life," Wilson said. "The people are very nice and supportive.”

Youthful creativity: Polk Museum displays regional winners in national student art program

Project Prom: Free formalwear available to students in need

Wilson, an 11th grader at Oasis Christian Center, is thankful for the help from the Top Buttons team.

“I like being surrounded by a positive community and learning more about myself,” she said.

Top Buttons, Inc. hosted Giving Confidence Serve Day Project at their Winter Haven boutique on Wednesday.

Services included resume writing, skin care, hair styling, fashion styling and makeup. Girls were also able to receive $60 worth of clothing and shopping vouchers for future visits.

“Our focus is age 11 to 18 but we do serve some older women if they’re in need of clothing or life skilled services,” said wearing confidence director Emily Trivette.

Trivette has been with Top Buttons for five years and serves as a liaison between the faith-based nonprofit and the organizations they help.

Top Buttons assisted more than 40 girls and 20 organizations, including the Women’s Care Center, Florida Department of Corrections, New Beginnings High School, Boys and Girls Club and One More Child.

“I love the heart behind it," said Trivette. "I love the mission of being able to instill confidence in young women.”

Top Buttons was founded by Sarah Powers in 2012 with a goal is to serve at-risk girls in the community.

“Our hope is to be an encouragement to these girls to provide them with some desperately needed resources so they can really put their best foot forward,” said Powers. “The whole hope was to provide positive resources for young women and to build self-worth from the inside out.”

Gianna Barnes,18, found out about Top Buttons through one of her teachers at Haines City High School.

Barnes, a senior, was interested to learn about resume writing and looking for clothes for graduation.

“Since I'm outgoing but sometimes I get really anxious I just want to face my fears and try something new,” Barnes said. “All the people here are nice and lovely and it makes me feel nice and confident.”

Powers and her team help girls year-round. They service girls from group homes, human trafficking victims and women released from prison.

A new life: Nigerian escapees from Boko Haram militants to receive grad degrees

“They don’t have to wait for a big session - they just call us and we can serve the girl on the spot as needed,” Powers said.

Powers wants every girl to know they are created for a purpose.

“We are faith based so we definitely want them to know that we believe they were created for a purpose and we want to encourage them in that purpose,” Powers said.

“Our message for these girls is that they are not objects," she added. "They have so much to offer to the world with their mind, abilities, talents and potential.”

Top Buttons also has a mobile boutique outfitted with professional attire, new undergarments and available onsite job prep education. The organization received funding for the mobile boutique during the pandemic when transportation became an issue for girls wanting visit the boutique locations.

Fender renderings: Winners of 2022 Polk Kids Tag Art contest for fifth-graders announced

“Often, it’s hard to get the girls to us," Powers said. "We have our mobile boutique so we can actually bring stuff to them.”

Top Buttons Boutiques are open to the public for shopping throughout the week at their three locations in Bartow, Lakeland and Winter Haven.

“Whether they donate clothes or shop they’re helping fund our full-time charitable efforts,” said Powers.

To learn more about Top Buttons visit www.topbuttons.org .

Breanna A. Rittman writes news features for The Ledger. Send your feature ideas to BRittman@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Top Buttons in Winter Haven hosts a day of service for at-risk girls