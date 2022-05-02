ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ledger

Top Buttons in Winter Haven hosts a day of service for at-risk girls

By Breanna A. Rittman, The Ledger
The Ledger
The Ledger
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FrLc8_0fQFsc1100

When she was younger, Brianna Wilson attended a Top Buttons event and remembers only clothes being offered back then.

Since then the organization has expanded and, now, she loves the new services.

“I see that there are more options to choose from that will help us more in life," Wilson said. "The people are very nice and supportive.”

Youthful creativity: Polk Museum displays regional winners in national student art program

Project Prom: Free formalwear available to students in need

Wilson, an 11th grader at Oasis Christian Center, is thankful for the help from the Top Buttons team.

“I like being surrounded by a positive community and learning more about myself,” she said.

Top Buttons, Inc. hosted Giving Confidence Serve Day Project at their Winter Haven boutique on Wednesday.

Services included resume writing, skin care, hair styling, fashion styling and makeup. Girls were also able to receive $60 worth of clothing and shopping vouchers for future visits.

“Our focus is age 11 to 18 but we do serve some older women if they’re in need of clothing or life skilled services,” said wearing confidence director Emily Trivette.

Trivette has been with Top Buttons for five years and serves as a liaison between the faith-based nonprofit and the organizations they help.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46OKia_0fQFsc1100

Top Buttons assisted more than 40 girls and 20 organizations, including the Women’s Care Center, Florida Department of Corrections, New Beginnings High School, Boys and Girls Club and One More Child.

“I love the heart behind it," said Trivette. "I love the mission of being able to instill confidence in young women.”

Top Buttons was founded by Sarah Powers in 2012 with a goal is to serve at-risk girls in the community.

“Our hope is to be an encouragement to these girls to provide them with some desperately needed resources so they can really put their best foot forward,” said Powers. “The whole hope was to provide positive resources for young women and to build self-worth from the inside out.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PztCm_0fQFsc1100

Gianna Barnes,18, found out about Top Buttons through one of her teachers at Haines City High School.

Barnes, a senior, was interested to learn about resume writing and looking for clothes for graduation.

“Since I'm outgoing but sometimes I get really anxious I just want to face my fears and try something new,” Barnes said. “All the people here are nice and lovely and it makes me feel nice and confident.”

Powers and her team help girls year-round. They service girls from group homes, human trafficking victims and women released from prison.

A new life: Nigerian escapees from Boko Haram militants to receive grad degrees

“They don’t have to wait for a big session - they just call us and we can serve the girl on the spot as needed,” Powers said.

Powers wants every girl to know they are created for a purpose.

“We are faith based so we definitely want them to know that we believe they were created for a purpose and we want to encourage them in that purpose,” Powers said.

“Our message for these girls is that they are not objects," she added. "They have so much to offer to the world with their mind, abilities, talents and potential.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pn0kV_0fQFsc1100

Top Buttons also has a mobile boutique outfitted with professional attire, new undergarments and available onsite job prep education. The organization received funding for the mobile boutique during the pandemic when transportation became an issue for girls wanting visit the boutique locations.

Fender renderings: Winners of 2022 Polk Kids Tag Art contest for fifth-graders announced

“Often, it’s hard to get the girls to us," Powers said. "We have our mobile boutique so we can actually bring stuff to them.”

Top Buttons Boutiques are open to the public for shopping throughout the week at their three locations in Bartow, Lakeland and Winter Haven.

“Whether they donate clothes or shop they’re helping fund our full-time charitable efforts,” said Powers.

To learn more about Top Buttons visit www.topbuttons.org .

Breanna A. Rittman writes news features for The Ledger. Send your feature ideas to BRittman@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Top Buttons in Winter Haven hosts a day of service for at-risk girls

Comments / 1

Related
Mysuncoast.com

Salvation Army announces changes in overnight policy

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Salvation Army in Sarasota has announced some changes that has some of the homeless population in the area concerned. Previously, the first three nights in the emergency shelter were free. Beginning Monday, May 2, overnight and dinner services will change. Dinner and showers will be...
SARASOTA, FL
The Ledger

YOUR GOOD NEWS: LPD holds volunteer appreciation dinner

The Lakeland Police Department Volunteers Appreciation Dinner and award presentation was held April 12 at the Lake Mirror Complex in Lakeland. Awards for service were given to the following: Britt Franklin, Chaplain of the Year; Julian Vargas, Explorer of the Year; Jet’s Pizza, Business Partner of the Year; Shawntrese Starks, PAL Volunteer of the Year; Tonya Rogers, Neighborhood Watch Coordinator of the Year; Veronica Roundtree, LPD Overall Volunteer of the Year. More than 150 citizens attended including Lakeland Commissioner Phillip Walker; Lakeland Police Assistant Chief Sam Taylor; chairman of the Lakeland Police Citizens Advisory Board Shandale Terrell; and Lakeland Police Citizens Advisory Board member James Ring.
LAKELAND, FL
wdhn.com

Preview the 45th annual Festival on the Rivers

After two years of being canceled due to COVID-19, the 45th annual “Festival on the Rivers”. will return to the “City of Two Rivers” this weekend. The 45th annual event is now officially underway. Over the weekend, thousands will gather. At Robert Fowler Memorial Park, which residents...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Polk Museum#Top Buttons Inc#The Women S Care Center
The Ledger

NORRIS BURKES: The sin of the undone

“May I call a priest for you?” might not be something you’d want to hear, but I find that it’s a welcome offer to our Catholic patients in hospice care. Recently, I was visiting a patient in a nursing facility and noticed she was praying with her rosary beads.
RELIGION
L. Cane

Tips For Dealing With Lovebugs in Florida

Pretty soon, it is going to be lovebug season in Florida. When this happens, it's not uncommon to see the bugs around your home or office, but they're arguably most troublesome when they get on the paint of your car. According to ABC Action News, May is the beginning of the mating season for lovebugs, and this season lasts about four weeks. During this time, you may see the bugs during the hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Here are some tips to help minimize the effects of the bugs.
FLORIDA STATE
The Ledger

Vision problems don't stop Lakeland man from pursuing ambitions

Being visually impaired didn’t keep Peyton Short from earning a high school diploma in Leesburg or a degree from Flager College in St. Augustine. He’s held part-time jobs with Publix for the past 12 years and, this year, braved the public transit system between Lakeland and Winter Haven to add a second part-time job at Legoland.
LAKELAND, FL
Tour Tyler Texas

2nd annual Raceway Muscle Car Club show that benefited East Texas Crisis Center, a great success in Tyler, Texas

Tour Tyler Texas - All Nations TV - M1Y - Empowerment Community Development Corporation by Clarence Edmond Shackelford (c) 2022:. This past Saturday, over 33 different categories of collectible car or daily drivers, bikes, trucks, and other vehicles cruised into the 2nd Annual Raceway Car Club Car Show benefiting East Texas Crisis to share with the car community. This event was held at the Patterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Tyler into a family and pet-friendly open-air museum full of over 200 classic, exotic, and muscle cars. All makes and models were welcomed to display their vehicles for an experience of a lifetime.
TYLER, TX
News4Jax.com

Teens can get fit for free at Planet Fitness this summer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Wait... did you say for free?. Planet Fitness is encouraging teens to get off the couch and into the gym this summer by offering free gym access and classes specifically geared towards teens. The “High School Summer Pass Initiative” allows teens ages 14-19 to work out...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Silver Ring Café out bodega Market in

A convenience store with locally grown produce and bread is coming to downtown Lakeland in the space that’s been occupied since 1986 by Silver Ring Cafe. The store, called bodega Market (with a lowercase “b”), is the brainchild of the husband and wife team —Yohansi and Amaury Santana — who run Divicious Deli and Coffee Shop, which has been open for eight years at the corner of Tennessee Avenue and Main Street.
LAKELAND, FL
The Ledger

The Ledger

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
381K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lakeland, FL from Lakeland Ledger.

 http://theledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy