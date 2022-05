COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been arrested after being accused in the rape of a 12-year-old girl. Court documents state that on April 22, Cristian A. Cedeno-Meijia went to the home of the girl in southwest Columbus, after having personal knowledge that her mother wasn’t there. According to the court documents, Cedeno-Mejia raped […]

