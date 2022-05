With the safe return to Earth of the first all-private mission to the International Space Station, Axiom-1, on Monday 25 April, and the successful launch of Nasa’s Crew-4 mission on Wednesday 27 April, many of the next major events in space are in a holding pattern. Nasa’s big Moonrocket is back indoors for repairs after several weeks on the launch pad for testing, for instance, while Boeing and Nasa prepare for a flight test of the Boeing Starliner spacecraft in mid-May.Read below for more on what’s next in space in the coming weeks.Crew-3 returns home — Late AprilNasa hasn’t set an...

