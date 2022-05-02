New administrative building on the horizon for Tri-Valley

DRESDEN — The Tri-Valley School District has upgraded everything building in the district but one — the administration center.

The Board of Education recently took the next step to replace that structure, approving a bid from Lepi Enterprises to build a new administration building after a special meeting.

The current building, located at 36 East Muskingum Ave. in Dresden, has been in use since the early 1980s and the addition where board meetings are held has been used for 30 years.

The new structure will be located on the other side of the current administration parking lot where the marching band used to practice.

Lepi was one of three bidders on the project, which is estimated to cost $1.9 million and be completed in nine months, said Superintendent Mark Neal. Work is expected to begin this month.

Neal said the current building has not been able to meet the administration needs and has led to several employees working in other buildings due to lack of space. The school has been setting money aside for this project for several years, knowing the district needed a new one.

"My goal was to get this building replaced before I retire," said Neal, who is in his 14th year with the district. "Our district is full of nice facilities, and we wanted to take care of our students first. We've updated our track facility, and the band will now practice behind the school so that is safer for them, and they don't have to carry their instruments up the hill.

"It's exciting to get this project going. We've waited a few years, mainly due to COVID, but it will be great to have everyone working in the same building."

The age of the structure, as well as several appliances in the building, made this decision easy for the board, said President Scott Ford.

"The other buildings took priority, but this has been in discussion for about five years," Ford said. "Space was tight, and it's not handicap accessible. The new structure will be safer and will be handicap accessible."

Ford said the board has been impressed with previous work Lepi has done for the district, including the Halliburton building, football locker rooms and bus garage.

"They've done good work in the past and being able to give work to a local company with local employees is something we look at," Ford said. "We're blessed to be in a good financial position, and this is the right time to do it."

