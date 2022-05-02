All about tomatoes: Country Gardeners set to meet in Hawley Thursday

"Spring has sprung." The next meeting of The Country Gardeners club is set for this week.

The group, which meets every first Thursday of the month at the Brookfield Environmental Learning Center, features guest speakers to "enlighten" members "with all things related to gardening."

"(Thursday's) guest speaker will field questions about growing tomatoes." Kathryn Paolercio, a representative from the club, said via email. "We encourage the public to submit questions regarding any problems they may have in their endeavor."

The group is currently accepting new members. "Interesting bus trips" are also in the works for the club.

A new Board of Directors was installed in December: Judi Mortensen was named President, along with Carole Linkiewicz, Vice President, Lynn Hlubik, Secretary, and Sally Ann Whalen, as Treasurer.

If you go

Where: Brookfield Environmental Learning Center, 126 Lamberton Lane, Hawley

Info: For more information, contact contact Ruth Herman via email at ruthher@ptd.net

