Monday's Child: Kyle, 13, loves sports, Miami Dolphins

By Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 2 days ago
Kyle, 13, loves sports and is a big Miami Dolphins fan.

Kyle is a sweet and active young boy of Caucasian descent. When first meeting Kyle, he is a bit shy, although upon getting to know him, he is very talkative and opens up easily. Kyle strongly benefits from close connections with others. He is very sweet and cares a great deal about others. Kyle has shown interest in track and field, football and soccer. He also enjoys being outside to participate in swimming, hiking and waterskiing. Kyle also enjoys playing video games and listening to music.

Kyle has established many great connections in his school. He is in the sixth grade at his local public school. Kyle receives average grades and has many positive peer relationships. He also has a great connection with his guidance counselor and teachers, and he looks to extra support from them when needed.

Legally freed for adoption, Kyle will do well in a family of any constellation, but would greatly benefit from having a male role model in his life. It is recommended that Kyle only be placed in a home where he is the youngest child; older siblings, especially brothers, will be considered. Currently, Kyle has a connection with his older brother and maternal grandmother that would need to be maintained, as they are very important relationships to him. He has done very well in family settings in the past and is able to thrive with routine and structure.

Who can adopt?

If you’re at least 18, have a stable source of income and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child. Adoptive parents can be single, married or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ+ singles and couples. As an adoptive parent, you won’t have to pay any fees; adoption from foster care is completely free in Massachusetts.

The process to adopt a child from foster care includes training, interviews and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you. These steps will help match you with a child or sibling group that your family will fit well with.

To learn more about adoption from foster care, call the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange at (617) 964-6273 or visit www.mareinc.org. Start the process today and give a waiting child a permanent place to call home.

