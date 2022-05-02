It's a rap: Spackenkill's Andrew Speranza wows teammates with four-seamers and freestyles

Teammates have marveled for years at Andrew Speranza’s raw talent, his ability to perform under pressure ﻿and even with little time to prepare.

There have been several instances in which the Spackenkill junior was called on in a pinch, and his delivery still was pristine.

“I thought he was amazing,” Xavier Zykoff said. “He’s definitely got a gift.”

As Speranza again dominated a baseball game, ringing up 16 strikeouts Friday, there were the typical cheers from teammates left in awe. But, there also were frequent mentions of “white cheddar.”

Huh?

Why, in what at the time was a one-run game, would the players even be thinking about snacks?

“That’s my nickname,” Speranza explained while chuckling. “My friend Hunter Gent and I came up with it in sixth grade, saying that if I ever became a rapper, my stage name would be ‘White Chedda Mac.’”

They were just kidding around. Until he started rapping.

Inspired by Mac Miller and Childish Gambino, Speranza soon developed a passion for penning lyrics and even began producing beats. Before going to bed at night, he would jot down ideas for rhyme schemes and song concepts, some of which he would flesh out and turn into recordings.

(The nickname eventually was shortened to “White Chedda.” And, yes, Speranza was for a while a SoundCloud rapper.)

What most impressed friends, though, was his ability to improvise and come up with cohesive bars in an instant for freestyles or fast-written verses.

“He really spits!” teammate Dan Collins said, insisting none of the lines are, umm, cheesy. “And he can rap about anything. You give him a random word and he’ll start there and just take off.”

Speranza still does that occasionally, but he no longer has as much time to write now since his scholastic baseball career has taken off.

With an overpowering fastball, one could say he’s got fire coming out of the pen. (Feel free to use that as a double entendre.)

The left-hander has flourished since last spring, emerging as an elite pitcher in Section 9, and he's led Spackenkill to victories in its first 10 games this season.

“It’s not fun at all playing behind him,” said Zykoff, a right fielder, “because I’m not getting any balls hit to me. But it is great to watch Chedda do his thing on the mound.”

Hustle & Throw

The Spartans’ impressive start is bolstered by the fact they’ve beaten handily some quality teams, including large-school opponents like Tappan Zee, John Jay-East Fishkill and Warwick.

Speranza is 4-0 and dominated each of his starts in April, highlighted by a five-inning perfect game against Onteora two weeks ago.

“He’s a bulldog on the mound,” Spackenkill coach Don Neise said. “He wants the ball in big games and in tough situations, and that’s what you love to see.”

They certainly love to see performances like his on Friday against Dover, a program that quickly has ascended since last season and presented the Spartans one of its best challenges thus far.

After struggling with control in the first inning and walking three batters, including one with the bases loaded, Speranza found a groove and began to flow. He held a potent offense to one run and two hits and fanned 16 in six innings of a 5-1 win.

More than once in the Dover dugout, batters referred to him as “the best pitcher in the section.”

“There’s absolutely a benefit to facing a guy like that,” said catcher Declan Noonan, who drew the Dragons’ run-scoring walk. “If you want to compete for a championship, that’s the caliber pitcher you’re gonna have to deal with.”

Chedda has become known for the high cheese. With a four-seamer that reaches 89 mph, complemented by a diving changeup and curveball, Speranza has kept batters off balance. He also has developed a great rapport with catcher Nick Rynone.

Speranza fronts a rotation that includes Salve Regina commit Sean Lucas and SUNY New Paltz-bound Zykoff, and he bats in the middle of a lineup littered with line-drive hitters. With its collective talent, Spackenkill is expected to contend for the Section 9 Class B title.

“It’s a great feeling; it’s like we’re in a state of euphoria right now,” Speranza said of his team’s blistering start. “But we know we can’t settle. We have to stay focused and keep this going.”

He helped the boys soccer team on an improbable run to the section final last fall.

The two-sport standout got into soccer as a small child, maintaining a family tradition started by his grandpa. His older sisters, Aislinn and Caitlin, starred during Spackenkill’s dynastic run of six consecutive girls soccer titles in the previous decade. That, of course, was an early influence.

But baseball always has been his primary sport. That, he said, was the influence of his father, David Speranza, a longtime collegiate umpire, and his older brother Daniel, who also starred at Spackenkill.

“They’ve been behind me and helping me since the tee-ball days,” Andrew said. “Some of my current teammates, we’ve been together since little league.”

Back then, Speranza was part of the Poughkeepsie Lightning youth baseball team that twice reached the Babe Ruth/Cal Ripken World Series, most recently in 2018. Those teams included several players who now are local high school standouts.

With an uptick in velocity, Speranza broke out as a sophomore, pitching to a 1.27 ERA in the pandemic-shortened season. He also posted a .968 OPS and scored 22 runs, earning all-Dutchess County honors.

His performance has improved considerably since then, as hitters now even have difficulty putting the ball in play. He struck out all 15 batters he faced against an overmatched Onteora team in that “perfect” perfect game April 20.

“It’s a wonderful feeling when every game is fun,” said Collins, a power-hitting outfielder and relief pitcher. “We’re at a high right now in terms of confidence, but it goes to another level when we’ve got Andrew out there.”

‘It gives us a boost’

Speranza, for most of the game on Friday, was locked in a pitchers’ duel as Alex Marino held the Spackenkill lineup in check until late.

The righthander allowed five hits and struck out eight in 5 2/3 innings. He had surrendered only an earned run before tiring in the sixth inning.

“It’s a solid team that’s well-coached and Marino pitched well,” Neise said. “We were fortunate to scratch out some runs.”

The Spartans were opportunistic. They scored twice in the third inning, getting on the board when Bryan Hoyt got himself in a rundown that allowed Zykoff to score from third. Hoyt later came home on an error for the 2-1 lead.

By then, Speranza was rolling, striking out the side in three innings and allowing only two groundball singles.

Spackenkill got to Marino in the sixth, as his pitch count eventually reached 97. Collins led off with a single and stole second, preceding Zykoff’s RBI single. Successive singles by Lucas and Carter Usher scored another run, and Anthony Hoyt created the margin with an RBI groundout.

“His slider was working, and his fastball jammed a lot of guys inside,” Noonan said of his pitcher. “He got tired at the end and they broke through, but he did well overall. It was a statement for him, and a statement for us that we can compete with a great team.”

It also was a statement for Spackenkill, itself on the rise, earning another victory over a good team. Dover (5-2) made it to the Section 9 Class B semifinals last season and returned most of its core. Beating that team, Speranza said, "definitely gives us a boost."

The Spartans lost in the quarterfinals of that same bracket which, players said, is fueling them now.

“That was a huge disappointment,” Zykoff said. “We thought we were one of the better teams last year, and then it ended for us early. So, that’s motivation for us this year, and a lesson to not get too carried away with how we’ve started.”

