ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage County, OH

Low voter turnout is expected at Tuesday's primary, Portage elections officials say

By Diane Smith, Record-Courier
Record-Courier
Record-Courier
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28jUM9_0fQFqSD300

There are primaries for both major political parties on Portage County ballots on Tuesday, but voter turnout is expected to be low, board of elections officials said.

"I want to say 25%," said Theresa Nielsen, deputy director of the Portage County Board of Elections. But I don't know if it's going to be that high."

In Portage County, there will be a Republican primary for the auditor's race, and the commissioners race has contested primaries for both Democrats and Republicans.

However, because of confusion over redistricting, the ballot won't include races in the Ohio House of Representatives, Ohio Senate, and state central committee. An August primary is expected, although the date has not been set.

Nielsen said that issue is part of the reason that voter turnout is expected to be low.

"It's not been a positive," she said.

The board has had early voting since April. However, last Friday was the first day that voter turnout was steady, she said.

Early voting will continue today, but only from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Board of Elections office.

On Election Day on Tuesday, polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at polling places. Those who don't know where their polling place will be located can find the information at the board's website, which also has information about what is on their ballot. Voters also can call the board of elections at 330-297-3511.

Reporter Diane Smith can be reached at 330-298-1139 or dsmith@recordpub.com.

Comments / 4

Related
Ohio Capital Journal

Less than a week from Election Day, why are so many Republicans undecided?

Amid the maniacal bids to out-conservative one another, and the near fisticuffs, perhaps the most abiding feature of this year’s Republican U.S. Senate primary has been voters’ uncertainty. In a crowded field it might seem that voters would have an easy time finding a candidate whose message resonates. Instead, the limited polling available keeps showing […] The post Less than a week from Election Day, why are so many Republicans undecided? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Portage County, OH
Elections
Portage County, OH
Government
County
Portage County, OH
City
Portage, OH
Local
Ohio Elections
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Day#Voter Turnout#Early Voting#Democrats#Republicans#Ohio Senate#The Board Of Elections
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Abby Finkenauer will appear on the Democratic primary ballot, Supreme Court rules

U.S. Senate candidate Abby Finkenauer is eligible to appear on the Democratic primary ballot, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled Friday. The Supreme Court overturned a district court decision to bar Finkenauer from the ballot due to three undated or incorrectly dated signatures. In the court’s majority opinion, the justices argued Iowa law sets out a […] The post Abby Finkenauer will appear on the Democratic primary ballot, Supreme Court rules appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WTAP

Voters decide Ohio’s heated Senate Primary

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio Republicans voted Tuesday in one of the most contentious and closely watched primaries in the U.S. Seven Republicans faced off Tuesday for the chance to replace retiring Sen. Rob Portman: former state treasurer Josh Mandel, Trump-endorsed “Hillbilly Elegy” author J.D. Vance, investment banker Mike Gibbons, former Ohio Republican Party chair Jane Timken, state Sen. Matt Dolan, and businessmen Mark Pukita and Neil Patel.
COLUMBUS, OH
Must Read Alaska

Responding to Ballot Measure 2, Republicans change the definition of party ‘membership’ to keep the fakers out

Ballot Measure 2, which narrowly was approved by voters in 2020, had the effect of destroying the Republican primary, a time when Republicans and non-party voters could choose their candidates for the November ballot. Now, a guy like former Gov. Bill Walker, who left the Republican Party years ago, can appear on the November ballot as a Republican and fool voters into thinking he is a Republican. A guy like Chris Constant, now a Democrat running for Congress, could re-register as a Republican and fool the voters as a poser.
Salon

GOP voters in JD Vance's Ohio hometown not convinced on Election Day

Voters still aren't sold on J.D. Vance in his own hometown just hours before polls open for Ohio's primary election. The venture capitalist and "Hillbilly Elegy" author picked up Donald Trump's endorsement, however clumsily, but voters in Middletown, where Vance grew up, don't seem terribly impressed by the former president's imprimatur, reported "The Daily Beast".
OHIO STATE
Washington Examiner

GOP voters have largely forgiven Ohio Gov. DeWine for peak COVID-19 restrictions

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Republican Gov. Mike DeWine appears poised to stave off a primary challenge and win renomination from his party. With days remaining before the state’s May 3 primary, polling shows DeWine leading a Republican field that also includes former Rep. Jim Renacci, businessman and farmer Joe Blystone, and former state Rep. Ron Hood.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Who’s on Ohio’s May 3 primary election ballots and who isn’t, due to ongoing redistricting drama

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   The first of Ohio’s two primary election days is Tuesday, May […] The post Who’s on Ohio’s May 3 primary election ballots and who isn’t, due to ongoing redistricting drama appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

The hot seat: Candidates for Ohio US Senate seat make last minute appeals to voters

This weekend marks the last attempt candidates have at reaching voters before Tuesday's Ohio primary. Candidate for U.S. Senate JD Vance went to the streets of West Chester passionately speaking about change he says is needed now. "I’m sick of being a country that used to be the most powerful and industrial economy in the world and now it doesn’t even make enough of its own stuff. We’re in a terrible inflection crisis in this country. They told us I’d we shipped all our food jobs to Mexico and China, we can get a lot of cheap plastic garbage in exchange. But ladies and gentlemen we don’t have the cheap, but we have the plastic garbage. All of these things require that we fix the broken leadership class in Washington," said Vance.
OHIO STATE
Cincinnati CityBeat

Here Are the Big Things You'll Vote on for the Primary and Other Elections in Ohio on May 3, 2022

Elections in Ohio this year are kind of chaotic. Are they happening? Are all of the candidates on the ballot? Has your district changed? Will the results even count?. We're going to be honest – we don't have all the answers, and the Buckeye State doesn't, either. Ohio is in a bit of a boondoggle this election season due to the controversy surrounding district maps for state legislative races. The redistricting process, which was last completed in 2011, was supposed to rebalance the House of Representatives voting, among other initiatives, ultimately influencing an area's political affiliation and what those representative legislators might do.
OHIO STATE
NBC News

Michigan Democrats accuse GOP candidates of using forged signatures to get on ballot

Michigan Democrats have formally accused Republican candidates for governor of submitting forged signatures to get on the state’s primary ballot. In a trio of complaints filed this week, attorneys working with the state Democratic Party said they found problems with the nominating petitions filed by former Detroit police chief James Craig, businessman Perry Johnson and conservative commentator Tudor Dixon — enough to disqualify all three from the Aug. 2 primary, they argue.
Record-Courier

Record-Courier

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
297K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Kent, OH from Kent Ravenna Record-Courier.

 http://record-courier.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy