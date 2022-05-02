ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This year marks milestone anniversary of a flood that devastated Elmira — but not in 1972

By Diane Janowski
 2 days ago

From the Elmira Gazette, Saturday and Sunday, March 1 and 2, 1902:

“Elmira is shut off from the rest of the world today by a flood — the greatest and most extensive in the history of the city. The famous June flood of 1889, of which old timers were wont to compare all floods since, is henceforth classed as second to the flood of the first day of March 1902.”

“Rainfall yesterday (Feb. 28) was 0.77 inches reported at Gerrity’s drug store (corner of Lake and Carroll streets) last night at 8:00 p.m. It was not the rainfall that made the damage but rather the melting of the snow in the hills. It melted continuously for four days. Last night’s temperature was 49 degrees.”

Rainfall for the flood period was 1.53 inches — 0.77 Thursday, 0.24 Friday and 0.52 Saturday.

The flooding began in the afternoon of Friday, Feb. 28, caused by ice jams and debris. Hoffman Creek at Second Street became jammed and resulted in a sudden spread of water. Many cellars flooded. The first area affected was along Hoffman and Gray streets. The creek reached its brink at 11 a.m. Friday when a large log filled the stone arch culvert at Water Street, choking the flow. The water quickly rose and exceeded the banks.

Once it started, it was impossible to stop. The water in that neighborhood was at its highest at 3 p.m. It went down six inches by 4 and then rose six inches by 5. “People had plenty of time to remove property from their cellars.”

All factories in Elmira got a day off on Friday. In Elmira Heights, the Eclipse plant (on today’s Miracle Mile) closed at 2 p.m. so that workers could build a dike around the factory. However, by 5:30, water rushed into the cellar, damaging all the machinery.

The river threatened to come over the Southside dike Friday night, and at 8 p.m., at a low point between South Main Street and the Erie Railroad bridge, water went over the dike, and by 9 p.m., a great torrent tore down Ferris and West Chemung Place, and the Elmira Ice Co. sent six crews to help hold the dike together at Harmon Street, but it broke at 11 p.m. Floodwater came over the north side near Madison Avenue the next morning at 4:45.

By daylight Saturday, Newtown Creek was a treacherous stream on the East Side. It overflowed and deluged the East Side. Most residents believed there was no problem and so suffered significant losses. However, by noon most had evacuated.

At 2 p.m., water rushed into Brick Pond. The current tore through everything on Pratt and Sullivan streets. On Linden Place, residents left their homes in boats. The Frog Hollow neighborhood was isolated from rescue. There had been a flood there earlier in December, and people were partly prepared for this one. Frog Hollow was “a lake.”

Merchants on Water Street lost thousands of dollars by water damage, although those selling rubber boots did a tremendous business. The river ran through the stores a foot deep. Railroad and trolley traffic was at a standstill. The gas company was forced to turn the gas off to the entire city. Police officers patrolled downtown in rowboats.

Seeley Creek bridge on lower Maple Avenue was washed away. The official river crest next to Brand’s tobacco warehouse (today’s Howell & Liberatore) was 17 feet, 7 inches at noon Saturday.

Damage to the Southside was massive, with the levees damaged or washed away. East of the Madison Avenue Bridge on the Southside, 75 feet of the dike was gone where the water had rushed through. The low tobacco lands in the Buttonwoods area (east of Brand Park) were underwater. Spaulding Street was “a great canal.”

In Horseheads, Newtown Creek flooded the eastern portion. Big Flats and Painted Post were reported to be “totally underwater.” Ithaca reported a “disastrous flood” with the lower part of the city underwater. In Corning, the Chemung rose six to eight inches per hour, and the dike finally broke. Montour Falls reported the “worst flood ever.”

Sunday, the following day, the local newspapers told the tales of the days before. “Everyone owning a camera had it out, and the picture harvest of the Flood of 1902 will be immense.” Camera enthusiasts were out in large numbers. “Whenever a friend met another friend plodding through the water up to his knees, the one with the camera would say, ‘Hold on a minute.’ The other looked up, and he would be told to go on, for the one with the camera had taken a good picture.”

Diane Janowski is the Elmira city historian. Her column appears monthly.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: This year marks milestone anniversary of a flood that devastated Elmira — but not in 1972

